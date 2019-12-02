ICC World Test Championship Points Table: India extend perfect run after win over Bangladesh; Australia close gap after Pakistan series
Here's the full points table for the ongoing ICC World Test Championship, which kicked off on 1 August with the first Test of Ashes 2019 at Edgbaston.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW Vs SLW Bangladesh Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW Vs MDVW Nepal Women beat Maldives Women by 10 wickets
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand drew with England
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW vs BANW - Dec 4th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 MDVW vs SLW - Dec 4th, 2019, 12:45 PM IST
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW vs MDVW - Dec 5th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT vs JK - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Hyderabad rape and murder: Need systematic approach, not mob-pleasing reactions to tackle sexual violence against women
-
Narendra Modi wanted us to 'work together' in Maharashtra, but I rejected offer, claims NCP chief Sharad Pawar
-
Football Manager to data analyst: After 11 Serbian league titles and six Cups, man lands job with local club
-
India's rape crisis won't be solved by hangman's noose; examining system that breeds such criminals need of hour
-
Karvy Stock Broking case: SAT suspends further transfer of clients' securities pledged with lenders
-
Ahead of key vote on Donald Trump impeachment inquiry, two conflicting reports state their cases
-
Angad Bedi on reprising his character in Inside Edge Season 2: I've played it the way my dad led his life as a cricketer
-
Celia Lobo's music still soars: The life and times of India's 'only living opera diva'
-
In Skardu's mountainous region, women villagers' traditional way of life upended by climate change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
With the ODI and T20I formats having their own showpiece events in the World Cup and the World T20 respectively, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to give the Test format a better sense of relevance by creating the World Test Championship.
Much like the Women's Championship, the World Test Championship will be contested in the league format, taking place over a period of two years — a first in the men's game.
The advent of the Twenty20 format and the mushrooming of various 20-over leagues all over the world played a role in declining interest in Test cricket, which was evident in the low turnouts in the five-day format, especially in the subcontinent. Additionally, bilateral series often got mundane, especially when contested between two sides with a vast difference in terms of their rankings, often leading to one-sided encounters.
With the Test Championship, the ICC hopes to boost viewership in the classic format of the game; every match contested in this tournament having a potential impact on the fortunes of other teams.
The inaugural edition of the Championship began with the first Test of the 2019 Ashes at Edgbaston on 1 August, with Australia becoming the first team to collect points with a resounding win. A total of nine teams will take part in the event — all the Test-playing nations barring Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland.
Each team plays a total of three home and away series', with the league phase ending on 31 March, 2021. The top two teams then qualify for the final that takes place in June, 2021.
Below is the full points table for the ongoing Test Championship:
Position
1
2
3
4
56
0
0
0
0
India began their journey in the Test Championship with a 318-run hammering of West Indies at Antigua in the first match of the two-Test series towards the end of their tour of the US and the Caribbean.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 03, 2019 11:43:10 IST
Also See
Afghanistan vs West Indies: Jason Holder believes Windies can finish 'fourth or fifth' in ICC World Test Championship
Bangladesh first to field two concussion substitutes after Liton Das, Nayeem Hasan get hit by Mohammed Shami bouncers in pink-ball Test
Australia vs Pakistan: Babar Azam is a classy player, haven't seen the best of him yet, says Ricky Ponting