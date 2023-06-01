The bowling coach of IPL 2023 champions Chennai Super Kings, Dwayne Bravo, was convinced to stay with the team after declaring retirement from IPL in 2022 by skipper MS Dhoni, the former Caribbean all-rounder shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

Bravo walked his fans through his journey from a CSK player to being their bowling coach in the caption of a celebration video after the team won its fifth IPL title in a nail-biting contest with Gujarat Titans on Monday. This victory brings CSK on the same footing as Mumbai Indians, who had hitherto held the record for having the most number of titles (5) to their name.

Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming invited Bravo to join the team as the bowling coach after he called quits as a player.

“…When I decided to announce my retirement from IPL cricket it was a sad moment but at the same time, I was grateful for a successful IPL career. As fate would have it I received a phone call from MS Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming, who invited me to be a part of the coaching staff,” he wrote.

Before retiring, Bravo played 144 games for CSK, with 1556 runs and 168 wickets. The team had four titles before winning Monday’s final, and Bravo played three of those four finals in 2011, 2018 and 2021.

Earlier on Monday, the IPL 2023 came to a dramatic conclusion with the final being postponed to a reserve day after rain didn’t allow the final to take place on Sunday, which is when it was scheduled to take place originally.

Even on Monday, the match wasn’t any less dramatic. After Gujarat Scored 214 in a smooth first inning, intense showers returned to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad just three balls into Chennai’s chase.

Then after a couple of hours of delay, the match was started again but with D/L method factored in. The total was clipped down to 171 to be chased in 15 overs. After an explosive start by Ruturaj Gaikawad and Devon Conway, the chase did seem to lose steam by the time it got mid-way. But then it again picked up some pace with quick-hitting by Ambati Rayudu before Mohit Sharma again brought them to brakes in the 18th over.

MS Dhoni walked in earlier to save the day and was cheered in by the fans very enthusiastically. But he was caught on the first ball too.

In the end, it came down to 10 runs needed in two balls and Ravindra Jadeja turned around the match with a six followed by a four.

