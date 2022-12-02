All-rounder Dwayne Bravo Friday announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) but will continue to be associated with the league as he has been appointed by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as their bowling coach.

Chennai Super Kings have appointed Dwayne Bravo as the team’s bowling coach ahead of IPL 2023. Bravo has called time on his playing days in the IPL, having played the tournament since its inception in 2008. L Balaji is taking a break for one year due to personal commitments, but he will be available for the Super Kings Academy, said a media release from the franchise.

“I’m looking forward to this new journey because it’s something I see myself doing after my playing days is fully over. I enjoy working with bowlers and it’s a role I’m excited about. From player to coach, I don’t think I have to adjust much because while I’m playing, I always work with bowlers and try to come up with plans and ideas on how to have that one step ahead of the batsmen. The only difference is I will no longer be standing at mid-on or mid-off!

“I never thought I would be the leading wicket taker in the history of IPL. But I’m just happy to be a part of IPL history!” said Bravo.

The right-handed player is the highest wicket-taker in the IPL, with 183 wickets from 161 matches and has also notched up over 1500 runs.

Apart from this, Bravo won the IPL with CSK in 2011, 2018 and 2021 and the Champions League T20 trophy in 2014. The West Indian has been capped 144 times for CSK where he has bagged 168 wickets and scored 1556 runs.

