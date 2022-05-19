During LSG vs KKR run-feast, Mohsin Khan serves a bowling masterclass

On a highly productive day for the batters in IPL 2022, it was pacer Mohsin Khan's masterclass that proved to be the difference in the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders. A total of 418 runs were belted on the DY Patil Stadium track with LSG making 210 batting first. Opener Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul stayed unbeaten throughout the innings, scoring 140 and 68 respectively.

With the conditions favouring the batters, KKR also put up a thrilling chase and took the game to the wire and narrowly lost by just two runs.

They need 21 off the final over and despite Rinku Singh slamming 18 from the first three balls, LSG secured the victory with Marcus Stoinis picking up two wickets on the last two balls of the match. However, it was Mohsin's economical bowling under the pressure that allowed LSG to take the match to the last ball despite the pyrotechnics of KKR batters who looked determined for a victory to avoid elimination.

The left-arm pacer started the bowling for LSG and struck in the first over to send back opener Venkatesh Iyer on a duck after getting him caught behind. In the third over of the match, Mohsin took the wicket of Abhijeet Tomar (4) who got caught at short mid-wicket.

KKR took a sigh of relief as Mohsin was taken out of the attack and stepped up the scoring rate. The Uttar Pradesh pacer returned to the attack in the 13th over when KKR were 125/3 with Shreyas Iyer and Sam Billings well set at the crease.

Just when the momentum was shifting towards KKR, Mohsin bowled an exceptional over, giving away just two runs to put brakes on KKR's scoring rate. He was called back to bowl in the death — the 17th over. And while he gave away 12 runs from it, he picked up the wicket of the dangerous Andre Russell, potentially the biggest turning point of the match. He finished with match figures of 3/20 from four overs with an economy rate of five. The next best economy rate for an LSG bowler on the night was 8.5.

For his brilliant bowling figures of 3/20, Mohsin Khan is our Top Performer from the second innings. A look at his bowling summary here 👇👇 #TATAIPL #KKRvLSG pic.twitter.com/GjyCjLDHcY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2022

De Kock said "If I have to choose one player from Lucknow team to my all time fantasy team, then it will be Mohsin Khan". (He can't choose KL Rahul and himself) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 19, 2022

KL Rahul said, "Mohsin Khan will be turning in India's colour soon, India have always been looking for a left arm pacer". — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 18, 2022

Rinku with a quickfire 40 off 15 balls threatened to win the match for KKR before they succumbed to a bitter loss. But if he or his team was left to climb a mountain in the death overs was because of the exceptional bowling of Mohsin who played a crucial role in the powerplay overs besides shining in the middle and death overs.

The youngster has impressed one and all in his debut IPL season with his bowling, but more so with his temperament and ability to deliver under pressure.

So far, Mohsin has already scalped 13 wickets from eight matches at a terrific economy rate of 5.93.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.