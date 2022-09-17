Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Duleep Trophy: South Zone’s Sai Kishore rattles North Zone with seven-wicket haul

Sai Kishore got only one of the first four wickets but rattled the middle and lower order registering figures of 7/70 in 25 overs.

Duleep Trophy: South Zone’s Sai Kishore rattles North Zone with seven-wicket haul

File image of Sai Kishore. Image: Sai Kishore/ Instagram

Sai Kishore, playing for South Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy wreaked havoc with a seven-wicket haul on day 3 of the semi-final against North Zone on Saturday.

Kishore got only one of the first four wickets but rattled the middle and lower order registering figures of 7/70 in 25 overs.

Kishore registered his best bowling figures in First Class cricket with this performance, his previous best being 6/107.

Kishore‘s first scalp was Yash Dhull who was well-settled on the crease but was dismissed for 39. North Zone top order was able to stitch some partnerships, but Kishore ensured that there were no troubles his team would face from the middle and lower order as he bagged the last six wickets within a total addition of 43 runs to the score

The North Zone was bundled out for 207 in their first innings, after conceding a mammoth 630 in the first innings. South Zone managed a first innings lead of 423 runs after Kishore’s heroics.

This is South Zone’s first match of the tournament, considering they were directly qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament and are currently favourites to make it to the finals.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 17, 2022 15:27:42 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Duleep Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane dismissed cheaply against Central Zone after a mammoth double ton in quarter-finals
First Cricket News

Duleep Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane dismissed cheaply against Central Zone after a mammoth double ton in quarter-finals

Ajinkya Rahane returned to the dressing room after a paltry score of eight runs – hitting two boundaries in 26 deliveries.

Duleep Trophy 2022, semi-final: Hanuma Vihari hits ton on Day 1 to put South Zone in front against North Zone
First Cricket News

Duleep Trophy 2022, semi-final: Hanuma Vihari hits ton on Day 1 to put South Zone in front against North Zone

Hanuma Vihari showed his class with the bat as he scored a hundred in the semi-final of the on-going Duleep Trophy 2022

Duleep Trophy: Ambulance inside ground after Chintan Gaja's wild throw injures Venkatesh Iyer
First Cricket News

Duleep Trophy: Ambulance inside ground after Chintan Gaja's wild throw injures Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer was forced to walk back after he was hit on the head by the West Zone seamer Chintan Gaja as ambulance arrived on the field.