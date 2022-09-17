Duleep Trophy: South Zone’s Sai Kishore rattles North Zone with seven-wicket haul

Sai Kishore, playing for South Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy wreaked havoc with a seven-wicket haul on day 3 of the semi-final against North Zone on Saturday.

Kishore got only one of the first four wickets but rattled the middle and lower order registering figures of 7/70 in 25 overs.

Kishore registered his best bowling figures in First Class cricket with this performance, his previous best being 6/107.

Kishore‘s first scalp was Yash Dhull who was well-settled on the crease but was dismissed for 39. North Zone top order was able to stitch some partnerships, but Kishore ensured that there were no troubles his team would face from the middle and lower order as he bagged the last six wickets within a total addition of 43 runs to the score

End Innings: North Zone – 207/10 in 67.0 overs (Navdeep Saini 4 off 9, Pulkit Narang 12 off 51) #SZvNZ #DuleepTrophy #SF2 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 17, 2022

The North Zone was bundled out for 207 in their first innings, after conceding a mammoth 630 in the first innings. South Zone managed a first innings lead of 423 runs after Kishore’s heroics.

This is South Zone’s first match of the tournament, considering they were directly qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament and are currently favourites to make it to the finals.

