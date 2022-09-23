West Zone’s Yashasvi Jaiswal was just a couple of runs away from a double hundred when he stepped out on a tossed up delivery from South Zone’s K Gowtham and hit it over mid off for a boundary to get to the milestone. After having a rare failure in the first innings of the Duleep Trophy final, the left-handed batter turned fortunes for himself and notched up a stunning double ton on the third day of the title clash. This is his second double century in the tournament.

West Zone had conceded a first innings lead of 57 runs and needed the batters to nullify it as quickly as possible. Jasiwal, his opening partner Priyank Panchal and Shreyas Iyer did exactly what the doctor ordered.

Jaiswal and Panchal provided the side with a steady start and put up a partnership of 110 runs for the first wicket before the latter departed for 40. The left-hander was then joined in by the skipper Ajinkya Rahane who yet again failed to leave a mark and was dismissed for just 15. The West Zone side was 149/2 when Iyer came out to bat.

The left-right batting duo thoroughly dominated the South Zone bowling attack from there on as they stitched a stand of 169 runs for the third wicket. Iyer was eventually out for 71 after he chipped one in the air and was caught by Ravi Teja in the deep who took a good catch diving forward.

But Iyer’s departure didn’t really make any impact on Jaiswal’s scoring rate as he continued to score runs at a brisk pace. The youngster eventually ended the day’s play at 209* off 244 deliveries. His knock that comprises of some brilliant cuts and pulls, includs 23 fours and three maximums so far. West Zone are in driver’s seat as they ended the Day 3 proceedings at 376/3, leading by 319 with Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan unbeaten at the crease.

Earlier, South Zone had managed to take the lead in the first innings before getting bowled out for 327 in reply to West Zone’s 270. Baba Indrajith scored a hundred for his side.

