Duleep Trophy 2022: North Zone’s Yash Dhull narrowly misses out on double ton on tournament debut

India under-19 sensation Yash Dhull, playing for North Zone, scored a mammoth 193 in the ongoing Duleep Trophy quarter-final Day 3 against East Zone, missing out on his second First class double ton by seven runs in Puducherry on Saturday.

Coming out to open the innings alongside Manan Vohra, Dhull put his class on display as he smashed bowlers to round the park hitting 28 boundaries and two maximums in his mesmerizing innings.

Dhull stitched a 128-run partnership with Vohra before the latter got out in 30th over. He then continued piling up runs and knitting another affluent partnership worth 192 runs with Dhruv Shorey.

Batting first, East Zone was posted 397, at 2.9 runs per over, batting for more than four sessions. In response, North Zone have been playing at a brisk rate of 4.16 posting 321/2 in 77 overs.

To add context, East Zone’s bowling lineup consists of some well know names including Ishan Porel, Shahbaz Nadeem, and RCB sensation Shahbaz Ahmed.

This boy Yash Dhull has a seriously impressive cricketing Resume at the age of 19. – U-19 Asia Cup win as captain

– U-19 WC win as captain (💯 in semis, just 3rd IND 🧢 to hit 100 in U19 WC)

– 💯 in both inns on #RanjiTrophy debut

– 200 in Ranji

-Now a 💯 on #DuleepTrophy debut — Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) September 10, 2022

Dhull grabbed the spotlight after leading India under-19 to their fifth World Cup title in early 2022.

Subsequent to the Youth ODI triumph, Dhull was drafted into the Delhi Ranji Trophy squad and he has been in mesmerizing form since then.

Dhull hit twin centuries against Tamil Nadu – 113 in both innings and then went on to hit 200* against Chhattisgarh in his third match. In just three First Class matches, Dhull had scored 479 runs at a ridiculous average of 119.75.

