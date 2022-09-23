Duleep Trophy 2022 final: Ajinkya Rahane's form tapers again as West Zone skipper departs for 15 on Day 3

West Zone captain Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed for 15 during the team’s second essay on Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone in Coimbatore.

Rahane was trapped leg-before off Krishnappa Gowtham’s bowling for 15 as West Zone lost their second wicket after getting off to a solid start. The former India captain managed to collect a boundary in the 35 balls that he faced during his stay at the crease.

Rahane, who is fighting to regain his spot in the Indian Test side after losing it to Shreyas Iyer in the last home season, finishes the Duleep Trophy on a mixed note as a result of the outing. While Rahane struck an unbeaten 207 against NorthEast Zone in the quarter-final in Chennai, briefly kindling hopes of getting noticed by the national selectors and the Indian team management, his subsequent scores in the semi-final (8 and 12) and the final (8 and 15) would have dented his prospects.

Rahane’s low score however, was only a blip in what has otherwise turned out to be a bright day for West Zone. Chintan Gaja and Jaydev Unadkat did well to dismiss the remainder of the South Zone batting order in quick fashion, bowling them out for 327 from their overnight score of 318/7. That was followed by a solid response from the batters, who flourished on the ‘moving day’ with in-form opener Yashasvi Jaiswal producing his second ton of the tournament in three matches.

