Popular fantasy gaming platform Dream11 is set to replace Byju’s as the Team India jersey sponsor.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced an invitation to tender for the lead sponsor rights for the national team on 14 June and News18CricketNext has learnt of Dream11 securing the tender.

The deal with Dream11 will run for a period of four years.

Byju’s, which was also one of the tournament sponsors for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, had replaced Oppo as the Team India lead sponsor back in 2019, and in June last year, had extended its deal with BCCI till November 2023.

The Ed-Tech giant, however, decided to end its agreement with the BCCI in March. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team thus had been without a sponsor on their jersey in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval earlier this month.

The development follows the exit of MPL Sports as the Team India kit sponsor, with BCCI awarding the rights to German sportswear giant Adidas earlier this year. The news of Adidas replacing MPL Sports had first been reported on News18CricketNext in February.

