Ruturaj Gaikwad expressed his delight at the prospect of captaining the Indian team in this year’s Asian Games a day after BCCI announced the men’s and the women’s squads for the continental event.

The Maharashtra and Chennai Super Kings opener added that his dream would be to guide the Men in Blue to a gold medal finish and hear the national anthem on the podium.

The men’s cricket event will be held from 28 September-8 October. The format will be T20I.

“The dream will be to win a gold medal, stand on the podium and listen to the national anthem for the country,” Gaikwad, who was named captain of the side on Friday night, said in a video posted by the BCCI.

The 26-year-old, who is currently part of the Test squad in the West Indies tour, has been part of India’s white-ball set up and played one ODI and nine T20Is.

With India in a transition phase, it will be a big opportunity for the Maharashtra ‘run-machine’ to show his mettle.

“I think this opportunity is something special and we will play a brand of cricket that would make everyone back home proud,” he said.

“It will be really exciting to be part of to represent the country in the Asian Games and win the medal for the country.

“It’s something that we always grew up watching on TV, seeing athletes win it for the country. To get he opportunity, go out there and win the medal will be really, really special.”

“Playing for India itself is really a proud feeling, and leading the side in such a big event, will be a great opportunity for me personally, and also all the team members who are alongside me.”

Cricket is being played at the Asian Games for the first time since 2014 when India did not take part. This time, India will be fielding both men’s and women’s teams.

With inputs from PTI