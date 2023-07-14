Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet to lead India women's team; Gaikwad, Jaiswal feature in men's squad

Cricket

Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet to lead India women's team; Gaikwad, Jaiswal feature in men's squad

While the women’s squad consists of usual suspects like Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrugues, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal make up the men’s squad.

Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet to lead India women's team; Gaikwad, Jaiswal feature in men's squad

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the India women's team. AP

Harmanpreet Kaur is all set to lead the India women’s cricket team in the upcoming Huanghzou Asian Games after the BCCI announced the men’s and women’s squads on Friday.

“The Women’s Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 to be held from 19th September to 8th October 2023 at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. The women’s cricket competition will take place from 19th-28th September 2023 in a T20 format,” the BCCI said in a statement.

While the women’s squad consists of usual suspects like Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrugues, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal make up the men’s squad. Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh are the designated wicketkeepers.

Related Articles

Wrestling

Wrestling trials to begin from 20 July after 'unofficial' assurance from OCA

Wrestling

Asian Games 2023: Wrestling trails to be held on 22 and 23 July but criteria still undecided

“The Men’s Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 to be held from 19th September to 8th October 2023 at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. The men’s cricket competition will take place from 28th September to 8th October in a T20 format,” the BCCI said in another press release.

Jaiswal was recently handed his senior India debut in the ongoing first Test against West Indies in Dominica, and he made it memorable with a fine century.

The women’s team, led by Harmanpreet, recently beat Bangladesh 2-1 in a T20I series, but will hope for improved displays ahead of the Asian Games.

Full squads:

India women’s cricket team squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar\

India men’s cricket team squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.

 

Published on: July 14, 2023 23:27:10 IST

Tags:

also read

Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh left out; Shreyanka Patil ignored as India name women's team for Bangladesh tour
First Cricket News

Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh left out; Shreyanka Patil ignored as India name women's team for Bangladesh tour

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side, while Smriti Mandhana has been named as her deputy.

Dream11 replaces Byju's as Team India sponsor, signs three year deal
First Cricket News

Dream11 replaces Byju's as Team India sponsor, signs three year deal

Dream11 has officially replaced Byju's as Team India lead sponsor starting with the Test series against West Indies.

Who is Amol Muzumdar—the frontrunner to become India women's cricket team head coach?
First Cricket News

Who is Amol Muzumdar—the frontrunner to become India women's cricket team head coach?

Apart from Muzumdar, Tushar Arothe and Durham coach Jon Lewis were among at least five candidates who were shortlisted for the job.