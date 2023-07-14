Harmanpreet Kaur is all set to lead the India women’s cricket team in the upcoming Huanghzou Asian Games after the BCCI announced the men’s and women’s squads on Friday.

“The Women’s Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 to be held from 19th September to 8th October 2023 at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. The women’s cricket competition will take place from 19th-28th September 2023 in a T20 format,” the BCCI said in a statement.

While the women’s squad consists of usual suspects like Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrugues, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal make up the men’s squad. Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh are the designated wicketkeepers.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 to be held from 19th September to 8th October 2023 at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. The men’s cricket competition will take place from 28th September to 8th October in a T20 format,” the BCCI said in another press release.

Jaiswal was recently handed his senior India debut in the ongoing first Test against West Indies in Dominica, and he made it memorable with a fine century.

The women’s team, led by Harmanpreet, recently beat Bangladesh 2-1 in a T20I series, but will hope for improved displays ahead of the Asian Games.

Full squads:

India women’s cricket team squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar\

India men’s cricket team squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.