Dream Capital leads $120M investment in cricket NFT platform Rario

Rario, creators of the world’s first cricket NFT platform, on Thursday announced a $120 Million Series A funding round led by Dream Capital, the Corporate Venture Capital and M&A arm of Dream Sports.

Rario currently has the largest share of cricket NFT rights globally through exclusive partnerships with six international cricket leagues and a roster of 900+ cricketers. With Dream Capital’s investment, Rario now gets access to Dream Sports’ 140 Million users, who will be offered FIAT-only products in India, with the potential to create the largest cricket NFT platform globally.

Alpha Wave Global (previously Falcon Edge Capital) also participated in the round, and now joins existing investors Animoca Brands (Global leader in Web3 gaming), Presight Capital, and Kingsway Capital.

The Singapore-based company, founded in 2021 by IIT Delhi alumni Ankit Wadhwa and Sunny Bhanot, has recently signed one of the world’s largest cricket NFT deals; a multi-year exclusive partnership with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association to create an Australian cricket metaverse of collectibles and gaming.

Rario enables fans to engage as a community, giving them a chance to own a piece of cricket history through digital collectibles across player cards, video moments, and cricket artifacts. Through Rario, Indian sports fans can buy, sell, and trade NFTs through FIAT-only mediums — credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers.

Since 2021, Rario has sold over 50,000 NFTs to sports fans across 20 countries with the USA, UK, Australia, and India as its top four markets.

