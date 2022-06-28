ICC World Test Championship leaders Australia will square off with Sri Lanka in the first match of the two-Test series starting 29 June at the Galle International Stadium.

Sri Lanka overpowered the Aussies in the 50-over leg of the tour, bouncing back from the T20I series loss to defeat the five-time ODI world champions 3-2. Australia, however, enter the series on the back of a Test series win in Pakistan earlier this year, and will certainly be backing themselves against the Lankans.

The humid weather at Galle will provide a slower surface and a big score in the first innings can be something that both sides will be looking for. Spinners will play the bugger role as the track is known for turns. In the fifth and final ODI, the Islanders used the coastal conditions and had their job done in 40 overs bowled by the spinners.

Nathan Lyon who was the top performer in Australia's last visit to Sri Lanka in 2016, will be again seen in action. Among the batters, experienced names like David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell can bring a strong challenge in front of the Dimuth Karunaratne-led brigade. On the other hand, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, and Kusal Mendis will be leading the batting unit of Lankas from the front. After an impressive performance in the ODI series, spinner Jeffrey Vandersay has been included in the squad.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Telecast and Live Streaming:

Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv App will telecast the First Test of Australia’s tour to Sri Lanka 2022.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Usman Khawaja

Vice-captain: Ramesh Mendis

Suggested Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Australia Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja

Wicket-keeper: Dinesh Chandimal

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ramesh Mendis

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Jeffrey Vandersay

Predicted Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson.

