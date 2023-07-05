Mumbai: India’s public broadcaster Doordarshan (DD) will telecast the upcoming India’s tour of the West Indies. The month-long bilateral series comprising 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is, is scheduled to take place from 12 July to 13 August.

India’s public broadcaster Doordarshan (DD) will telecast the upcoming India’s tour of the West Indies. The month-long bilateral series comprising 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is, is scheduled to take place from 12 July to 13 August. This will be the largest-ever telecast for a India bilateral series on a free-to-air channel, with six DD Network channels telecasting in six different languages. DD Sports, DD Podhigai, DD Saptagiri, DD Yadagiri, DD Bangla and DD Chandana will telecast the matches.

The aggregate reach of all the channels telecasting the series is over 160 million. With its widest distribution network, the series will be available across the length and breadth of the country. This will be the most comprehensive coverage of an India bilateral cricket series by a free-to-air channel.

Samskaara Entertainment Private Limited will be the agency exclusively responsible for selling the ad spots across the DD network for the marquee cricket series. This will be the first time team India will be in action after the loss at the WTC final, and the team will look to start off the new WTC cycle on a winning note.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya will be amongst the names to watch out for while young guns like Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ruturaj Gaikwad too will be looking to make the most of the opportunity.

As the primary media rights holder, FanCode will stream the entire series on its digital platform, providing an immersive viewing experience to its strong base of premium authenticated users.

