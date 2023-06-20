Najam Sethi, Pakistan Cricket Board’s interim chief, Tuesday, pulled out of the race to become the next chairperson of the board. Sethi’s decision means Zaka Ashraf is once again set to become the PCB chairperson.

Najam Sethi made the announcement on Twitter where he said that he doesn’t want to be a “bone of contention” between Pakistan Peoples Party president Asif Zardari and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Salaam everyone! I don’t want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif. Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders,” Sethi tweeted.

While the PPP has been pushing for Ashraf pointing out that Sethi was brought in as chairman of the cricket management committee to run PCB affairs and hold fresh elections and restore the 2014 constitution. They said it would be a conflict of interest if he contested the elections, while Sharif had indicated Sethi would continue.

Sharif who belongs to the PML N, in fact, recently twice held meetings with Sethi which indicated Zaka would not be nominated by the Premier for the chairman’s elections.

Ironically both Sethi and Zaka had also faced off in court in 2013/14 for the hot seat when both were backed by their parties with Sethi eventually winning the battle.

It is to be seen how the change in guard impacts PCB’s decision regarding the ODI World Cup 2023 which is to be held in India.

With PTI inputs

