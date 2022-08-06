'Don't tell us what to do': Sunil Gavaskar warns England, Australia

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar gave a befitting reply to England and Australia for blaming the Indian Premier League (IPL) for disrupting the international cricket calendar.

In his column for Sportstar, Gavaskar told the old cricketing powerhouses to look into their own cricket interests rather than telling India what to do.

“…By all means, look after your cricket interests but hey please don’t interfere in ours and tell us what to do. We will look after our interests and do it better than what you tell us to do,” Gavaskar wrote.

Recently, some IPL franchise owners purchased clubs in UAE and the South African T20 leagues, which are scheduled to take place around the same time as Australia’s Big Bash League and England’s The Hundred, due to which the criticism of the IPL began to gather traction.

Talking about the same, Gavaskar pointed out the hypocrisy by highlighting the windows the two nations already have for their respective domestic tournaments. The 73-year-old also said that England and Australia are worried about the scheduling as the new tournaments might clash with their T20 leagues.

"It’s been amusing to read that the Indian Premier League is once again seen as a disruptor of the cricketing calendar of other international teams. The moment the news about the South African T20 league and the UAE T20 league came out, the ‘old powers’ started squirming and got their apologists to have a go at the IPL," Gavaskar said.

"The England & Wales Cricket Board has created a window for its showpiece event The Hundred when the England team don’t play any international matches. The Australians, too, have scheduled their Big Bash when their contracted players will be available to play. But it’s worrying them that the UAE and the South African T20 leagues are scheduled around the same time and there’s the danger of some of their players opting to play there instead of the Big Bash," he added.​

