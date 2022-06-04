Don’t put pressure on Arjun Tendulkar, let him enjoy his game: Kapil Dev

Former India captain Kapil Dev has adviced against comparing Arjun Tendulkar with his legendary father Sachin. Arjun who was recently part of the Mumbai Indians squad in IPL 2022 after being purchased for Rs 30 lakh in the auctions failed to get a single game. This is after the franchise that finished last in the points table offered debuts to newbies like Tilak Verma, Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya.

Talking about Arjun, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain, Kapil, said that there will always be pressure on the cricketer because of his association with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

"Why is everyone talking about him? Because he is Sachin Tendulkar's son. Let him play his own cricket and do not compare with Sachin. To have a Tendulkar name has perks and disadvantages as well. Don Bradman's son changed his name because he could not soak that kind of pressure. He removed the surname Bradman because everyone expected him to turn out like his father," Kapil said on Uncut.

He added that Arjun must try to enjoy his game and not take the pressure of being Sachin's son.

"Don't put pressure on Arjun. He is a young boy. Who are we to say anything to him when he has the great Sachin as his father? But I would still just like to tell him one thing… Go and enjoy yourself. No need to prove anything. If you can become even 50 percent like your father… there is nothing better. When the name Tendulkar comes up, our expectations rise because Sachin was such a great," said the former India all-rounder.

Earlier, MI bowling coach Shane Bond in an interview had said that Arjun needs to improve his overall all-round game to find a place in the team.

"He's got some work to go. When you're playing for a team like Mumbai, making the squad is one thing but entering the playing XI is another. He still has a lot of hard work and development to do. When you play at this level, there's a fine line between giving everyone a game... but you have to earn your spot too. Arjun needs to work on his batting and fielding before finding a place on the team. Hopefully, he can make those progressions and earn a spot in the team," Bond told Sportskeeda.

