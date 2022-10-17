'Don't bowl slot': Mark Watt's note to himself goes viral as Scotland stun West Indies in T20 World Cup

This T20 World Cup is truly turning out to be the tournament of upsets. After Sri Lanka were annihilated by Namibia on Sunday, it was Scotland who got the better of West Indies on Monday. The two-time champions were helpless against the Scottish side and lost the game by 42 runs. Scotland were pumped by their historic victory, and no one was more enthusiastic than left-arm spinner Mark Watt. Watt decimated the West Indies with 3/12 in four overs. The 26-year-old has shared his elation at the victory by sharing the notes he took before the match started. Notably, there was just one point on the list- “Don’t bowl slot”.

Check Mark Watt’s post here:

Oh and this is my notes pic.twitter.com/MlOnCCXpSv — mark watt (@markwatt123) October 17, 2022

The post got a variety of reactions on the internet, with several praising Watt’s spell. Cricketer Roelof van der Merwe was among the first to comment on the post, writing, “Serious spell!” followed by a series of clapping emojis.

Here are some other reactions:

Great result today. Playing the WI in wintry conditions worked well for you. — Trevor Edwards 🇺🇦 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Hedgehog1963) October 17, 2022

Like your 24 yard bowl variation — SD (@real45rohit) October 17, 2022

Outstanding — Bobson Dugnutt ❤️🏏💥 (@BobbyDugnutt111) October 17, 2022

Watt a great idea! Well done, mate! 😊 — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) October 17, 2022



The game was in Scotland’s favour from the start. Opener George Munsey stood firm at one end and scored 66 off 53 deliveries to take his side to 160. The Richie Berrington-led unit then put their bets on their slower bowlers to tame a rampaging West Indies.

As for West Indies, they started the chase well and were going strong at 53/1 in 5.4 overs. But the spin duo of Michael Leask and Mark Watt, as well as pacer Brad Wheal, scripted their team’s spectacular comeback. Wheal took the crucial wickets of Evin Lewis and Shamarh Brooks, while Leask sent skipper Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell back to the dugout. As for Watt, he turned out to be the most economical bowler in the fixture and gave away only one boundary in his spell. He also bowled 16 dot balls. The left-arm spinner scalped the wickets of Brandon King, Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith.

West Indies ended up losing 7 wickets for 26 runs. It was only the efforts of Jason Holder which made them cross the 100-run mark. West Indies limped to 118 before being bowled out.

The Nicholas Pooran-led side will face Zimbabwe in their next outing, while Scotland is set to lock horns with Ireland. Both games will take place on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.