Disney Star licenses part of ICC media rights for 2024-27 cycle to Zee

In a one-of-its-kind agreement, Disney Star has decided to license part of its ICC media rights for the Indian market to the Zee Entertainment Enterprises for the 2024-2027 cycle.

Disney Star had recently secured the broadcast rights for all ICC events in the lucrative Indian market, covering both the men’s and women’s game for the next four years following a single-round sealed-bid process that took place on Dubai on Friday, 26 August.

According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, Disney Star and Zee confirmed ICC’s “in-principal” approval of their agreement, which will result in Zee getting the TV rights for ICC men’s events to be telecast in the Indian market for the next four years.

“As a one-stop television destination for ICC men’s cricket events until 2027, ZEE will leverage the strength of its network to offer a compelling experience for its viewers and a great return on investment for its advertisers.

“Long-term profitability and value-generation continue to be our areas of focus across the business, and we will always evaluate all the necessary steps that will enable us to make sports a compelling value proposition for the company.

“We look forward to working with ICC and Disney Star, to enable this strategic offering for our television viewers in India,” Punit Goenka, Zee’s chief executive officer and managing director, was quoted as saying in the report.

Disney Star, however, continues to hold the digital rights for the next cycle, which includes the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups, the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2027 ODI World Cup. Additionally, they hold both TV and Digital rights for all ICC women’s events to be telecast in India in the said cycle.

Disney Star president K Madhavan added: “By securing the IPL television broadcast rights for 2023-27 and now opting to retain only the digital rights for ICC tournaments for 2024-27, we have in place a balanced and robust cricket offering for our audiences across linear and digital.

“Over the years, Disney Star has strengthened the appeal of international cricket in India, enabling it to reach diverse age groups and cultural demographics across all parts of the country. As India’s leading media house, we will continue to do so with our strong portfolio of cricket properties across television and digital.”

Disney Star had emerged winners at the bidding table last week after staving off a strong challenge from Viacom 18, Sony Sports and Zee.

The company won following a single round sealed bid process which yielded a significant uplift to the rights fee from the previous cycle continuing the impressive growth and reach of cricket, the ICC had said.

The decision followed a robust tender, bidding and evaluation process, which started in June.

With inputs from PTI

