Dinesh Karthik's range of shots is quite similar to that of AB de Villiers, says Irfan Pathan

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan talked about Dinesh Karthik’s range of shots and said that he can hit the bowlers in different parts of the ground quite similar to former Proteas star AB De Villiers.

Karthik has been in a stunning form since the start of the Indian Premier League. He continued his IPL form in blue colours as well and smashed his maiden half-century in the fourth match during the series against South Africa.

Pathan talked about the innings in detail in the post-match show at Star Sports after the fifth match was washed out. He analysed a similarity between Karthik and AB De Villiers.

“You won't find a player with such a range. See, I'm not comparing him with AB de Villiers in terms of ability, but his range is quite similar to him. He will hit you for a sweep, he will go for a switch hit. He has all the shots. When needed, he charges down the track and yes, he does prefer the leg-side. But the way he uses his feet and gets in the line of the ball is brilliant,” Pathan explained.

Pathan added, “He efficiently plays the spinners and fast bowlers. And if you ask him to hit from ball one, he can do that as well. For a finisher, it is very important and that is what Dinesh Karthik can do.”

Incidentally, Pathan played India’s first-ever T20I against South Africa alongside Karthik. The duo last played a T20I together against Australia in Melbourne in February 2008.

Karthik will be next seen in action against Ireland in a two-match T20I series on 26 and 28 June.

