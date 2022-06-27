Dinesh Karthik's ‘Alex Ferguson’ tweet for MP head coach Chandrakant Pandit wins internet

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik knows a thing or two about the grind of domestic cricket. He has been a massive part of the setup for close to 15 years now. Hence, when Chandrakant Pandit led Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji Trophy title, Karthik took to Twitter to hail him as the 'Sir Alex Ferguson' of Ranji Trophy.

In the final in Bengaluru, Madhya Pradesh beat 41-time Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai by six wickets to claim their maiden title. Incidentally, Pandit lost the Ranji Trophy title as MP captain back in 1998/99, but after 23 years things came a full circle as he coached Madhya Pradesh to their maiden title over a powerhouse side like Mumbai.

Karthik compared Pandit to legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson who holds the record of helping United win 13 Premier League championships.

“Lovely pictures @BCCI, Couldn’t be happier for CHANDU sir. Amazing, Understanding personality traits, Preparing them accordingly, Using them tactically to win championships. ALEX FERGUSON of RANJI trophy #GOAT," said Karthik in his tweet.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who has played under Pandit for Mumbai and Vidarbha, also took to Twitter where he lauded him for his style. “Chandu bhai, tumhaala maanla. 1st Mumbai, then Vidarbha, and now MP, it’s incredible! Best coach when it comes to winning trophies. Many congratulations to skipper Aditya Shrivastava, MP team, and support staff #RanjiTrophyFinal," said Jaffer.

This win came courtesy tons from Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma and Rajat Patidar in the first innings. Mumbai were then knocked over for 269 runs in their second innings and Madhya Pradesh scored 108 in 29.5 overs to make Sunday a historic day for their side.

"Every trophy gives satisfaction but this one is special. I couldn't do it as an MP captain years back (23 years). All these years, I have always felt that I had left something back over here. That's the reason I am a bit more excited and emotional about it," coach Pandit said after the match.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.