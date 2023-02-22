KL Rahul has been going through a lean phase in the past few months, particularly in Test cricket. The right-handed opener has been dropped as the vice-captain of the Indian side for the remainder of India vs Australia Test series. Many former cricketers, such as Venkatesh Prasad, have called for KL Rahul to be removed from the playing XI. Now, India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik has come out in support of the opener and expressed his thoughts on the matter.

Talking about KL Rahul’s poor form, Dinesh Karthik told Cricbuzz he understood what the opener must be feeling now. Karthik also revealed that he too had gone through such low phases in his career. The wicketkeeper-batter added that Rahul might need some time away from the game to come back with a fresh mind.

“This is a professional world and you’ve got to deal with those sad moments. But, as a player, I look at what he has been going through; when you get out that way knowing very well this could have been your last innings. It has happened to me also when you go into the dressing room, quietly walk into the toilet, and shed a tear or two. It’s not a nice feeling because there’s not much you can do” Karthik said.

“KL Rahul is a world class player and is very good in all formats. At this point, I don’t think it’s the technique, it’s what is happening between the ears. He might need some time away from the game. Come back fresh for the ODIs,” he added.

Karthik also stated that KL Rahul may have to make way for Shubman Gill, who has been in phenomenal form recently.

KL Rahul’s lean patch has continued in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the Nagpur Test, the opener could only register 20 runs to his name. In the Delhi fixture, he scored only 17 runs in the first innings. The second time he came on to bat, Rahul was the victim of an unlucky dismissal. The India opener had just scored a run when he flicked a back-of-a-length delivery but it somehow rebounded off Peter Handscomb’s pads and body to settle in Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey’s hands.

KL Rahul has been retained as part of the Indian squad for the remaining Border-Gavaskar Test. The third India vs Australia Test will be played at Indore’s Holkar Stadium from 1 March.

