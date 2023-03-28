Mahendra Singh Dhoni is no doubt one of the most popular cricketers in India and the cheers he got at the Chepauk Stadium during his recent practice session prove that. While the player is admired and adored by thousands across the nation, he is pretty much worshipped by the people of Chennai, thanks to his stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the team which he has been leading since the inaugural of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.

Dhoni has remarkably led the team through thick and thin and has become a crowd favourite among cricket lovers. He took the team to four IPL titles, making the Chennai-based franchise the second-highest trophy winner after Mumbai Indians.