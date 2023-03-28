MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will face defending champions Gujarat Titans in the opening match of IPL 2023 on 31 March.
With a lot of feathers on his cap, the love for Dhoni among his followers was recently witnessed yet again at the famous MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. As Dhoni stepped out on the field for a practice session, fans who were in attendance in large numbers, gave out their loudest cheer to welcome him.
In a video shared by the official Instagram of CSK, Dhoni can be seen making a grand entry for his batting turn while his followers can be heard chanting ‘Dhoni Dhoni’ from the stands. The former India skipper received a truly “whistle podu” reception from his IPL home ground.
Watch:
View this post on Instagram
It is pertinent to note that Monday’s match was just a warm-up session ahead of IPL 2023 starts, when Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will face Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT) in the campaign opener on Friday, 31 March 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Dhoni’s stint with CSK
The former India skipper has scored 4,978 runs in 234 IPL fixtures till date. In the last season, Chennai Super Kings failed to perform as per expectations. The Chennai-based franchise won four games and suffered 10 defeats, finishing in the ninth position. Dhoni had stepped down as the side’s captain in 2022, but soon was reinstated after Ravindra Jadeja relinquished the position and opted out of the tournament due to injury issues.
