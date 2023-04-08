‘Thala’ to some and ‘captain cool’ to others, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an idol for emerging players. What inspires the young cricketers is Dhoni’s quintessential style of staying on top of pressure and pulling through the toughest of situations with grace and grit.

Shikhar Dhawan, who leads Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL, has played for a long time under the ‘captain cool’ in the national team and has now shared some of his observations on Dhoni’s captaincy.

Speaking at the ‘The Ranveer Show’, Dhawan revealed that staying calm for Dhoni, who leads CSK this IPL season, is a choice motivated by his apprehension of aggression ruining the game.

“Dhoni bhai created a very relaxed environment within the team. He is very chilled out. He only said things that needed to be said, and his presence was quite calm,” Dhawan said.

“He is a very fun-loving guy. He is a very simple and down-to-earth person. He too is aggressive at times, but he restrains himself as he knows that it could spoil the environment. That’s his maturity. He has a lot of self-control,” he added.

Dhawan and Dhoni go face-to-face on 30 April, when their teams meet for their first clash this IPL season.

Both teams have faced each other 27 times in the IPL. CSK have had the upper hand in these contests with 15 wins. PBKS could only manage to win 12 of these matches.

PBKS also has no IPL title to their name, so far. Dhawan would want to change this piece of stat this time around. This season they have won both of their matches, so far.

CSK although has four titles to their account, they have been struggling since the auctions last season when it lost the core of their team. They were at the ninth spot, second last, in 2022. They have only won one of the two matches they have played so far this season.

