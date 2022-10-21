Dhanashree Verma heads to Australia for ‘my man’ Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of India-Pakistan match, shares post

T20 World Cup 2022 has already begun and created quite a buzz among cricket fans across the world. Earlier on Thursday, Team India reached Melbourne, Australia ahead of its opening match against Pakistan on 23 October. While fans have been eagerly waiting for India vs Pakistan on Sunday, Dhanashree Verma, wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is also on her way to cheer for Chahal and the entire team. Taking to her Instagram handle, Dhanashree shared pictures from her flight trip as she can be seen seated with knee support, owing to her recent surgery.

Looking quite excited and happy ahead of the match, the doctor-choreographer captioned the post “My love led me to Australia. Literally. Got to be there for my man & my country.”

Well, she is not alone in it. Fans are also quite excited about the Sunday match. Notably, this is not the first time Dhanashree has expressed her support for the Indian Team. On several occasions in the past, she was spotted at stadiums cheering for the team. Apart from that, she also shares dance videos with the players and her husband Chahal himself.

Recently, she shared a reel on Instagram while cheering for Team India ahead of its World Cup opener. She can be seen wearing the team’s jersey as she matches her steps to the song.

India at T20 World Cup 2022

All set for a blockbuster start against Pakistan on 23 October at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Team India will also play against Bangladesh and South Africa followed by two qualifiers – one of them are the Netherlands – from the first round. Speaking about their match on Sunday, Team India will look forward to a better performance in comparison to the one in the previous edition. It not only got defeated by Pakistan at the 2021 T20 World Cup but later got knocked out from the Super 12 stage.

Team India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Shami

