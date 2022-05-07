'Delicious': Pat Cummins blown away by Mumbai dish Pav Bhaji

Every overseas player who has travelled to India for playing in the Indian Premier League has been fascinated with the cuisine of the country. The story of Australia’s Test skipper Pat Cummins is not different. The Kolkata Knight Riders’ pacer on Thursday won the hearts of his fans after he sought recommendations in selecting the best dish for dinner in Mumbai.

Cummins shared a poll on his personal Twitter handle after shortlisting some renowned delicacies of Mumbai including Vada Pav, Pav Bhaji and Misal Pav. He asked his fans to vote for the most delicious food item in 10 minutes. Cummins' fans and followers didn’t disappoint and the comment section got flooded with suggestions in a matter of minutes.

Eventually, after going through all the suggestions, Cummins locked in Pav Bhaji as the dish of choice since it owned the highest percentage of votes.

The popular Mumbai dish did not disappoint the Australian cricketer. Later on, he took to his Twitter account to share a picture of his delicious Pav Bhaji dinner. When he was asked for feedback, Cummins regretted that he did not try the Indian dish before even though he has been visiting India for the past 11 years.

The 20-year-old quick has been travelling with the Kolkata Knight Riders unit as an overseas bowler. He has featured in four games for the Kolkata-based franchise. But he has already written his name in the history book of this season. Cummins produced a storm on the field with his bat and equalled the record of KL Rahul getting the fastest fifty in the tournament. The right-handed batter took only 14 balls to reach the feat in the fixture against Mumbai Indians.

Cummins will look for more opportunities to keep KKR alive in the playoffs race. KKR are now placed at eighth place with eight points. The Shreyas Iyer-led team will face Lucknow Super Giants for their next game at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on 7 May.

