The Patiala House Court in New Delhi District ruled in cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s favour and ordered his now estranged wife Aesha Mukherji to not share anything on social media that is defamatory to the cricketer.

The court also categorically denied Mukherji to not speak to friends, relatives, media, or any other person in a manner that could tarnish Dhawan’s reputation.

The House Court, however, asked Aesha – an Australian citizen – to take the legal route and voice her grievances (if any) to competent authorities in India or Australia.

“Reputation of a person is dear to everyone and is considered as property of highest degree because materialistic property can be regained after loss but reputation cannot be regained once damaged. Therefore, it has got to be protected. However, it is equally true that if anyone has a lawful grievance against someone, he or she cannot be restrained from venting out his or her grievance to the concerned authority,” Bar and Bench quoted the judge saying in the order passed on 1 February.

“Therefore, in these circumstances, she is hereby restrained till further order from circulating any of her grievance against Dhawan or her version of the dispute involved herein or the alleged defamatory and false material against him, to social media, to print media, or to any other’ forum or to friends, relatives or colleagues of the parties,” the judge added. Delhi court restrains estranged wife of Shikhar Dhawan from making defamatory allegations against the cricketer report by @NarsiBenwal #ShikharDhawan @SDhawan25 https://t.co/5MWVV4gEUe — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 4, 2023

The decision came after Dhawan had filed a plea seeking an injunction against Mukherji. Dhawan had claimed that Mukherji had been threatening him that she would tarnish the cricketer’s reputation and ruin his career, circulating some information to everyone.

Dhawan, in his plea, claimed that Mukherjee had already shared several messages to a few people including the owner of Delhi Capitals Dheeraj Malhotra, alleging that he did not give her any money and that she was compelled to take money from her daughter’s boyfriend.

Dhawan, on the contrary, shared details and pointed out that he had been paying Australian dollars 17,500 each month for school fees, uniforms, and other stuff.

Consequentially, Dhawan was left with no other option but to ask for the court’s intervention and seek a legal injunction against such false and negative publicity that would tarnish his reputation and stature as an international cricketer.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.