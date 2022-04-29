PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Punjab Kings will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2022 match at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Friday.

Lucknow Super Giants have been very solid in their maiden season and they bounced back to winning ways when they beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in their previous game. KL Rahul smacked a ton to lead his side’s charge against Mumbai and he will once again be the main man for his side.

Punjab Kings too will be chuffed and riding a wave of momentum after beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their previous match. For them, Shikhar Dhawan, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa were superb, while Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada were excellent with the ball.

Ahead of the match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, here is everything you need to know:

PBKS vs LSG Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants encounter.

PBKS vs LSG Live Streaming

The match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

PBKS vs LSG Match Details

The PBKS vs LSG will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday, April 29 at 7:30 PM IST.

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Liam Livingstone

Vice-Captain: KL Rahul

Suggested Playing XI for PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

PBKS vs LSG Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

