DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. A win in this match will see RCB re-enter the top four. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will join the mid-table muddle if they win the match and notch up six points.

Both these sides are coming into this game on the back of contrasting results. Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while Royal Challengers Bangalore were beaten by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-scoring match.

In the last match, RCB missed the services of Harshal Patel, but he is back for this match and should slot straightaway into the playing XI. Akash Deep should make way for Harshal, as Suyash Prabhudessai made a promising debut.

Ahead of the match between DC and RCB, here is everything you need to know:

DC vs RCB Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter.

DC vs RCB Live Streaming

The match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

DC vs RCB Match Details

The DC vs RCB match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, 16 April, at 7:30 pm.

DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Prithvi Shaw

Suggested Playing XI for DC vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

DC vs RCB Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Suyyash Prabhudesai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed

