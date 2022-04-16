Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

  April 16th, 2022
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. A win in this match will see RCB re-enter the top four. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will join the mid-table muddle if they win the match and notch up six points.

Both these sides are coming into this game on the back of contrasting results. Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while Royal Challengers Bangalore were beaten by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-scoring match.

David Warner of Delhi Capitals and Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals during match 19 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai on the 10th April 2022 Photo by Ron Gaunt / Sportzpics for IPL

Delhi Capitals openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw in action against Kolkata Knight Riders. Image: Sportzpics

In the last match, RCB missed the services of Harshal Patel, but he is back for this match and should slot straightaway into the playing XI. Akash Deep should make way for Harshal, as Suyash Prabhudessai made a promising debut.

Ahead of the match between DC and RCB, here is everything you need to know:

DC vs RCB Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter.

DC vs RCB Live Streaming

The match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

DC vs RCB Match Details

The DC vs RCB match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, 16 April, at 7:30 pm.

DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Prithvi Shaw

Suggested Playing XI for DC vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

DC vs RCB Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Suyyash Prabhudesai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed

