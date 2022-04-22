DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Two in-form sides, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, will square off in the Indian Premier League 2022 on Friday.

It has been a turbulent week for the Delhi Capitals; there is a COVID outbreak in the camp with Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert testing positive. Apart from these players, two other support staff of the team have also tested positive for the virus. However, they left all the off-field issues behind when they comprehensively thumped Punjab Kings in the last match.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are on the third spot with a net run rate of +0.380 and are sitting at sixth position with three wins in six games.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, here is everything you need to know:

DC vs RR Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals encounter.

DC vs RR Live Streaming

The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

DC vs RR Match Details

The DC vs RR match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, April 22 at 7:30 PM IST.

DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Prithvi Shaw

Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler

Suggested Playing XI for DC vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

DC vs RR Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

