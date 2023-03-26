Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Final Highlights: Mumbai Indians crowned Women's Premier League champions

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Final Highlights: Mumbai Indians crowned Women's Premier League champions

DC vs MI WPL 2023 Highlights: Mumbai Indians were crowned WPL 2023 champions with a seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the final.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2023 Final Highlights: Mumbai Indians crowned Women's Premier League champions

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning and her Mumbai Indians counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur pose with the WPL trophy ahead of the final in Mumbai. Image: Twitter @wplt20

23:46 (IST)

That brings the inaugural season of Women's Premier League to a close. We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the WPL. Well, the cricketing carnival rolls on, and next up is the Indian Premier League that kickstarts on 31 March (Friday). We will be back with coverage of that, but for now, it's goodbye and good night! 

23:44 (IST)

Mumbai Indians lift the Women's Premier League trophy in it's inaugural season!

23:35 (IST)

Hayley Matthews (16 wickets) wins the Purple Cap, while Meg Lanning (345 runs) wins the Orange Cap 

23:33 (IST)

Nat Sciver-Brunt is the Player of the Match 

23:16 (IST)

"You cannot do all those things on a plan [on wickets off full-tosses]. Thanks to Lotty and others, this was my first assignment as a coach. The girls put everything and they have done their best. They believed that they will be able to do their best whenever they get the opportunity. We're all proud of them," says Jhulan Goswami, MI bowling coach. 

23:06 (IST)

The moment when Mumbai Indians sealed the trophy! 

22:58 (IST)

A night to cherish for Mumbai Indians! 

22:48 (IST)

Mumbai Indians 134/3 after 19.3 overs

MUMBAI INDIANS ARE CHAMPIONS OF WPL 2023! Mumbai Indians are crowned champions of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, beating Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. Heartbreak for DC, who endured a tough time with the bat, but a 52-run stand between Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav took them to 131/9. However, DC were almost outplayed in Mumbai Indians' reply, with Nat Sciver-Brunt leading an inspired fightback after having lost Harmanpreet Kaur at a crucial juncture of the match. 

22:42 (IST)

Mumbai Indians 127/3 after 19 overs

Nat Sciver-Brunt collects a boundary off the first ball of the 19th over to get to her fifty, her third half-century of WPL 2023. But can that be a match-winning one? We will get to know shortly. Amelia Kerr collects a couple of crucial boundaries, and that reduces the deficit even further. We are in for a close finish. MI need 5 runs off 6 balls.  

22:31 (IST)

Mumbai Indians 106/3 after 17 overs

A huge blow for MI in the context of this final. Harmanpreet Kaur takes a risky single after hitting towards midwicket, and she is run-out by Alice Capsey at the bowler's end. Harmanpreet is dismissed for 37, and suddenly there is a setback in MI's plans to win this. Sciver-Brunt is into her 40s, but has the task cut out, with Amelia Kerr the new batter. MI need 26 runs off 18 balls. 

Load More

Highlights

title-img
22:48 (IST)

Mumbai Indians 134/3 after 19.3 overs

MUMBAI INDIANS ARE CHAMPIONS OF WPL 2023! Mumbai Indians are crowned champions of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, beating Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. Heartbreak for DC, who endured a tough time with the bat, but a 52-run stand between Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav took them to 131/9. However, DC were almost outplayed in Mumbai Indians' reply, with Nat Sciver-Brunt leading an inspired fightback after having lost Harmanpreet Kaur at a crucial juncture of the match. 
22:29 (IST)

OUT! Another twist to the tale! Skipper Harmanpreet is run-out at the bowler's end after she takes a risky single, post hitting towards midwicket. Alice Capsey collects the ball from Shikha Pandey, and the former dislodges the bails. Kaur run out (Shikha Pandey/Capsey) 37
21:29 (IST)

OUT! Alice Capsey makes no mistake with the catch at deep midwicket to remove Yastika Bhatia, off Radha Yadav's bowling. MI were off to an aggressive start in the first over, but have lost a wicket now. Yastika c Capsey b Radha Yadav 4
20:27 (IST)

OUT! Meg Lanning falls short of safety as she is run-out. A mistimed shot towards cover by Jonassen, and Jonassen keeps running, but Amanjot with a throw towards Yastika Bhatia, who finishes the dismissal. Lanning run out (Amanjot Kaur/Yastika) 35
20:22 (IST)

OUT! Edged and caught by Yastika Bhatia off Amelia Kerr's bowling as Marizanne Kapp departs for 18. Kapp had lead a mini recovery with Lanning, but the South African has to make the long walk back. Kapp c Yastika b Melie Kerr 18
19:56 (IST)

OUT! Caught by Hayley Matthews at point and DC lose another wicket. Wong gets her third wicket as she removes Jemimah Rodrigues. DC are falling apart here and need a formidable partnership to revive their innings. Rodrigues c Matthews b Wong 9
19:54 (IST)

OUT! Another one bites the dust! Alice Capsey departs as Delhi Capitals lose wickets in quick succession. A high full toss outside off, Capsey lobs it to the fielder at cover who makes a diving effort to complete the catch. DC reviews this one too, but loses this one as well. The Capitals have lost both reviews so far. Capsey c Amanjot Kaur b Wong 0
19:49 (IST)

OUT! Shafali Verma is caught at backward point by Amelia Kerr off Issy Wong's bowling, but DC have reviewed for a height no-ball. It's a touch and go decision, and it's not given a no-ball. Shafali remains OUT. Shafali Verma c Melie Kerr b Wong 11
19:14 (IST)

WPL 2023 Final LIVE

Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(Captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur(Captain). Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
19:03 (IST)

WPL 2023 Final LIVE

Toss update: Meg Lanning wins the coin toss and says Delhi Capitals will bat first against Mumbai Indians. 
18:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, that will be held at the Brabourne Stadium tonight. It's Meg Lanning vs Harmanpreet Kaur in the final, and with interesting matchups on the cards, the final promises to be an exciting one. Stay tuned for more updates. 

Preview: The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League reaches its conclusion on Sunday when Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur will go head to head in the WPL for the third time this season. The head-to-head between the two teams is one win apiece, but anything can happen during a final, thus making it for an interesting watch.

Both teams have enough firepower ahead of the final. While MI consists of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews among some reputed all-rounders, Issy Wong, who took four wickets in the Eliminator against UP Warriorz, should not be written off.

Meg Lanning herself is a handy batter for DC, while there will also be support for Mumbai-born Jemimah Rodrigues. Rodrigues has managed just 117 runs from six innings at an average of 29.25, but will look to make a positive impression for her team.

Australia’s Jess Jonassen has been one of DC’s impressive bowlers, with eight wickets to her name.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Komal Zanzad, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 26, 2023 23:48:47 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

WPL 2023: Losing good players dented our composition, says Gujarat Giants mentor Mithali Raj
First Cricket News

WPL 2023: Losing good players dented our composition, says Gujarat Giants mentor Mithali Raj

Gujarat Giants were eliminated after losing their last match against UP Warriorz on Monday.

WPL 2023: Marizanne Kapp, batters help Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets to go top of table
First Cricket News

WPL 2023: Marizanne Kapp, batters help Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets to go top of table

Chasing a small total, the top three Delhi batters of captain Meg Lanning (32 not out off 22 balls), Shafali Verma (33 off 15 balls) and Alice Capsey (38 not out of 17 balls) competed among themselves in hitting boundaries as their side chased down the target with 66 balls remaining.

WPL 2023: How Saika Ishaque's coach took her from despair to plum league contract
First Cricket News

WPL 2023: How Saika Ishaque's coach took her from despair to plum league contract

Before joining forces with Shibsagar Singh, Saika Ishaque hadn't played for the state side for three years and was clueless for 'what next'.