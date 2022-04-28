DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury Update And Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals will look to return to winning ways when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium. Delhi Capitals come into this match with three wins and four defeats and are placed seventh, while Kolkata Knight Riders are placed eighth.

KKR, after a bright start to their campaign, have faded away in the recent games. They come into this match after having suffered their fourth consecutive defeat as they went down to Gujarat Titans by 8 runs in a day game.

These two sides have already met once in the tournament where Delhi Capitals beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by a considerable margin of 44 runs. It will be interesting to see how Shreyas Iyer and team respond in this match.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders; here is everything you need to know:

DC vs KKR Match Details

The DC vs KKR match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday, April 28, at 7:30 PM IST.

DC vs KKR Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

