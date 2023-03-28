Much like Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), an Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy has eluded the Delhi Capitals (DC) for the last 15 years.

The Delhi Capitals, formerly called Delhi Daredevils, had made the playoffs of the IPL for three straight seasons between 2019 and 2021. In IPL 2022, the Capitals, led by Rishabh Pant, narrowly missed out on the playoffs, finishing fifth with 14 points, just two points behind fourth-placed RCB with 16.

While DC enter IPL 2023 as dark horses, this time things will be different as far as leadership is concerned. Rishabh Pant, who sustained injuries during a freak car accident in December last year, is still recovering and remains out of competitive cricket for a considerable amount of time. As a result, DC’s captaincy duties have been handed over to David Warner, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their maiden IPL title in 2016.

Let’s now take a look at DC’s strengths and weaknesses ahead of the new season:

Strengths

The Delhi Capitals have a strong overseas base in their squad. With skipper Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell and Rilee Rossouw, the foreign contingent of the Capitals look formidable on paper.

Apart from these players, the Capitals also acquired England’s Phil Salt for the base price of Rs 2 crore. The 26-year-old is yet to make his IPL debut, but Salt is known for his fearless striking ability, and should he be given an opportunity, he would welcome it with open arms. To put it in context, Salt has only played 16 T20Is so far since making his debut against West Indies last year, but he boasts a strike rate of 148.79.

Mitchell Marsh’s power-hitting abilities is another added advantage for DC. He is coming fresh off a successful ODI series against India, where he amassed 194 runs in three matches and finished as the top run-scorer in the series.

DC’s pace attack will be bolstered by the presence of Anrich Nortje, who has been a vital part for them over the last few years. Nortje has so far picked 43 wickets from 30 matches at an economy of 8.06, but his ability to clock 150 kmph is what makes him a lethal pacer.

Weaknesses

Undoubtedly, the major weakness for Delhi Capitals going into the new season is the absence of Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeping-batter has been vital for DC, and his absence from the team camp will come as a huge blow.

However, what comes as an even bigger blow for the Capitals is finding a replacement keeper for Pant.

DC had released specialist wicketkeeper KS Bharat ahead of the 2023 season. Sarfaraz Khan, Phil Salt and Manish Pandey are some back-up options. While Sarfaraz is just a part-time wicketkeeper, Manish Pandey lacks wicketkeeping experience and that remains a concern. Salt, meanwhile, may not be an automatic choice in the playing XI. Should DC play Salt as an overseas wicketkeeper, it would mean more headache for the team management, as far as playing a specialist foreign bowler in the XI is concerned.

Eventually, with just four overseas players allowed in the XI, DC might go ahead with Sarfaraz Khan in order to fulfil their overseas slots.

Possible XI

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan (Wicketkeeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.

Squad

David Warner (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Khan, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vicky Ostwal, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw

Schedule

1 April: vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow (7.30 pm)

4 April: vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi (7.30 pm)

8 April: vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati (3.30 pm)

11 April: vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi (7.30 pm)

15 April: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru (3.30 pm)

20 April: vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi (7.30 pm)

24 April: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad (7.30 pm)

29 April: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi (7.30 pm)

2 May: vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad (7.30 pm)

6 May: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi (7.30 pm)

10 May: vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai (7.30 pm)

13 May: vs Punjab Kings in Delhi (7.30 pm)

17 May: vs Punjab Kings in Dharamsala (7.30 pm)

20 May: vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi (3.30 pm)

