'Delhi boys with common passion': Virat Kohli's photo with Ashneer Grover keeps internet guessing

Team India will be eyeing to level the three-match series when they square off with Australia for the second T20I tomorrow at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. After witnessing the run-fest in the first game, fans are hoping for another power-packed fixture between the two high-profile sides.

After the Indian cricketers reached Nagpur, BaharatPe founder Ashneer Grover caught up with India’s star batter Virat Kohli. Grover has gained much popularity after featuring as a judge in the first season of the business-oriented reality show, Shark Tank.

Now, the entrepreneur has shared a photograph of his meeting with Kohli on his personal Twitter handle. Uploading the photograph, Grover asked his followers in the caption to guess the topic of their discussion.

The hilarious caption of the post reads, “What could the Delhi boys with a common passion for ‘Ben Stokes’ be discussing?” He also did not forget to wish luck to the cricketer for the upcoming crucial game against the Aussies.

What could the Delhi boys with a common passion for ‘Ben Stokes’ be discussing ? All the best @imVkohli for the match in Nagpur !! pic.twitter.com/6ZZ5OUrbdq — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) September 21, 2022



In the frame, the ‘Delhi boys’ can be seen standing inside a wine shop. They are talking to each other with hearty smiles on their faces. Unsurprisingly, the encounter received much attention among internet users.

Since being shared, Grover’s Twitter exchange has garnered more than 27,000 likes so far. Bizarre reactions flooded the comments section as people found Ben Stokes’ reference in the caption quite funny.

A user tagged them as “the biggest brand and the best brand creator of India.”

The biggest brand of India and best brand creator in one frame !! — Kachra seth official (@ESaavaa) September 21, 2022



A fan asked Grover, “Will you be coming to see the match?”

You will be coming to see the match ashneer sir?? I hope that I get to meet you — Harshit Agrawal (@Harshit65498026) September 21, 2022



An individual hilariously questioned, “Any recommendations for a good wine? Which one did you buy?”

Any recommendations for a good wine? Which one did you buy? — Shreesh Kaushik (@ShreeshKaushik) September 21, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

Awesome PR exercise Ashneer — Ketan Bhatt (@bhattketan1468) September 21, 2022

Cricketer with Businessman — Yash ⚰️ (@Ultrastravage) September 21, 2022



In the first T20I, Kohli recorded another lean patch with the bat. He managed to stay for just seven balls on the crease and contributed only two runs to the scoresheet. However, the former skipper was brilliant while fielding.

He displayed tremendous effort taking the crucial catch of well-settled batter Cameron Green. Notably, Green had earned an extra life earlier following a dropped opportunity by Axar Patel and went on to smash 61 runs off 30 deliveries.

