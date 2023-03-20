Deandra Dottin, former West Indies all-rounder, has finally lifted the lid on her mysterious absence from the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. The hard-hitting opener was bought by Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants for Rs 60 lakh in the auctions ahead of the inaugural season but was replaced in the squad by Australian all-rounder Kim Garth on the eve of their first match against Mumbai Indians.

It was reported in the media that Dottin was “recovering from a medical situation”, but the player clarified on Twitter that she was fit.

I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you 🙏🏾 #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl — Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) March 4, 2023



After suffering a defeat by 143 runs to MI in their first match, GG informed in a statement that Dottin was not part of their 18-member squad because of the failure to obtain a medical clearance before the deadline.

Now, Dottin has released a statement on Twitter, explaining the reasons behind her omission from WPL 2023.

“I wish to issue a brief statement in light of ongoing speculation surrounding my recent exclusion from the inaugural Women’s Premier League (“WPL”) that is currently taking place in India.”

“I remain deeply disappointed by what can only, plausibly, be described as bewildering reasoning for my omission from the tournament. As was widely publicised, I was bought at the WPL auction by the Gujarat Giants, a franchise owned and operated by the Adani Group. At the commencement of the tournament, the franchise claimed that I was excluded from the team because I was apparently “recovering from a medical situation”. This was followed by a subsequent, clarifying statement that contended that I was, infact “unable to obtain medical clearance” despite being granted as recently as February 20th,” she said.

In light of ongoing speculation surrounding my exclusion from this year’s Women’s Premier League (WPL), please find attached, a brief statement from me that addresses and clarifies the events that led to my omission from the inaugural WPL tournament earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/SmiSnkMlrZ — Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) March 19, 2023

Dottin informed that she experienced abdominal pain along with swelling and was asked by medical experts, after tests, to rest until 13 February. She added that experts had cleared her to resume training from 14 February. However, on return, she experienced soreness and was asked by GG to get assessed again despite obtaining medical clearance.

“I would like to make it clear that I had experienced minor abdominal pain and swelling for which I had sought treatment in December 2022. This was followed by two further referrals to specialists for second opinions in December and January 2023, respectively. Following testing and investigations by the specialists, I was asked to rest until February 13th and was cleared to resume fitness and playing activity from February 14th. Consequently, I recommenced my personal training and fitness regime according to the guided timelines and experienced some soreness on the first day of resumed training which was anticipated and reasonable, given that I had been asked to rest in the weeks preceding training.

“I was transparent about this in correspondence with the Gujarat Giants physiotherapist, however, this was misconstrued and later conveyed to members of the franchise’s management team as me “experiencing abdominal pain post-session” which was not what I had indicated. The franchise, subsequently, insisted that I get myself assessed locally in Canada, where I am currently based, despite medical clearance being granted as recently as February 20th by my treating surgeon, Dr lan Lewis, a copy of which had been presented to Giants,” she added.

The West Indian recounted the incident when she was asked to submit a fitness report with the latest scans despite having already submitted a report of medical clearance.

“To my shock, I was then forwarded email correspondence from the Giants’ physiotherapist, that included the following demand “Deandra Dottin is strictly advised to submit her fitness report along with the recent scan by 26/02/2023. She will be deemed unfit for T20 matches in the WPL if she doesn’t comply.”

“This request was sent on Saturday 25th February with the deadline provided being the following day – Sunday – making it near impossible to administer all stipulated medical tests, particularly over a weekend,” the cricketer added.

Dottin revealed the moment when she was informed by the Gujarat management that the franchise would be replacing her in the squad.

“On Sunday, 26th February, I received another email from a senior manager at Adani Sportsline (the sports arm of Adani Group) which stated that I was considered an integral part of the team and that I “hold a solid role to play”, however, they would require me to produce the new scan and reports by March 1st. Whilst I was trying my utmost to arrange an expedited CT scan in accordance with the various deadlines I was being served, I received yet another email the following day (Monday, 27th February), this time from the Head of Adani Sportsline, stating that they were unable to find me a timely appointment at a private hospital from their end and that they would, thus, formally be seeking to replace me in the League,” Dottin said.

Dottin added that other players were not required to obtain medical clearance to take part in WPL 2023.

“The Giants’ second public statement regarding my exclusion – published on March 5th – specifically stated the following: “unfortunately, we were unable to obtain a medical clearance before the defined deadline for this season, such clearances are a requirement of all players participating in the WL”. To the best of my knowledge, other players had not been requested to partake in medical testing nor require medical clearance as a requisite to participating in the tournament,” the 31-year-old wrote.

The further concluded by adding that she is “bewildered” why repeat medical testing was required despite obtaining clearance from multiple surgeons.

“Furthermore, I am bewildered as to why, having been cleared to resume training by multiple surgeons, it was insisted upon by the franchise that I repeat medical testing and produce medical clearance that had already been provided.”

“At the very least, I hope the above account of events that transpired – those which are also backed by documented correspondence – shall put to rest ongoing speculation and offer my fans, the media and stakeholders an accurate personal insight into my unfortunate exclusion from the maiden Women’s Premier League,” Dottin concluded.

