DDCA renames Feroz Shah Kotla as Arun Jaitley Stadium; to open two academies for underprivileged kids
In a glittering DDCA Annual Awards function, Home Minister Amit Shah digitally inaugurated the renamed Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in presence of late finance minister's family.
New Delhi: The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Thursday renamed the Feroz Shah Kotla as Arun Jaitley stadium in memory of the late politician-cum-sports-administrator.
In a glittering function, Home Minister Amit Shah digitally inaugurated the renamed Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in presence of late finance minister's family.
DDCA president Rajat Sharma during the Annual Awards. Twitter/Delhi Cricket
DDCA also unveiled a new pavilion stand at the Feroz Shah Kotla after skipper Virat Kohli, who recently became the most successful India captain in Test cricket, surpassing MS Dhoni.
A short video and an animation film on Kohli's journey from being an U-19 player to India captain was also shown.
"When I decided to name a stand in honour of Virat Kohli, I told this first to Arun Jaitleyji. He told me this is a good decision because there is no better player than Virat in world cricket," said DDCA president Rajat Sharma.
Interestingly, the unveiling ceremony was held at the Weightlifting Hall of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Besides the family members of Jaitley, the gala evening was also attended by Sport Minister Kiren Rijiju, former sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, ex-skipper Kapil Dev and former India opener Chetan Chauhan, among others.
"For Arun ji, cricket was his passion and life. He remained DDCA chief for 13 years and he played a great role in making the likes of Virat, Pant, Dhawan, Nehra, Sehwag as great players. All these players love him very much," Sharma said.
India's 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil said: "Wonderful to have a stand in name of Virat. And whatever DDCA does for Arun Jaitley is not enough given his contribution."
Cricketer-turned-politician Chetan Chauhan also paid rich tribute to Jaitley.
"Arun Jaitleyji was president for 14 years and I was vice president. He was our friend, guide. Whenever we needed direction, we would help us. The biggest help he did was to rebuilt the Kotla stadium. So befitting to name it in his honour," Chauhan said.
Sharma also announced the setting up of two cricket academies for under-privileged kids, an endeavour the likes of Dev and Gautam Gambhir have agreed to support.
The DDCA president announced a plethora of welfare schemes for state team's present and former cricketers during the Annual Awards Function where Feroz Shah Kotla was renamed as Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium.
"Following my friend late Arun Jaitley's vision, we have decided to have two cricket academies for under-privileged kids. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has allotted land in Pitampura and CWG Games village," the DDCA president said during the glittering ceremony attended by Virat Kohli and his team.
"We will open two academies in Delhi where players from economically weaker background will get free training. Gautam Gambhir, Kapil Dev, Ashish Nehra, Virender Sehwag have agreed to help in this endeavour," Sharma said.
"Former greats like Sehwag, Nehra and Gambhir have assured me that they will help shape career of these kids free of cost," he said.
Sharma also announced a medical insurance cover for all current first class cricketers.
"We will have insurance cover for all our current players," he announced.
"Also like BCCI has a medical emergency fund for ex players from which they give Rs 5 lakh, we are also having a fund from which we will give Rs 5 Lakh to any ex player who faces medical emergency," he added.
Updated Date:
Sep 12, 2019 21:36:17 IST
