Virat Kohli turns nostalgic after DDCA unveils stand in his name at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium
A short video and an animation film on Kohli's journey from being an U-19 player to India captain was shown during the event, which was attended by the entire Indian cricket team and support staff.
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 70 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Australia beat England by 185 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA vs PNG - Sep 13th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 15th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 19th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Link between ride-sharing and drop in car sales not a figment of Nirmala Sitharaman's imagination, but this debate is fake; here's why
-
Industrial output growth dips to 4.3% in July; retail inflation rises to 3.21% in August, yet stays below RBI's comfort level
-
Mamata Banerjee warns BJP during anti-NRC rally in Kolkata, says ‘Will not allow them to divide people on religious, caste lines’
-
Section 375 movie review: Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna play off each other well in this nuanced film
-
Donald Trump calls China's decision to grant concessions on some US goods as 'big move' ahead of trade talks
-
Article 370: India should put its energy into pulling Kashmir out of quagmire with a gentle hand and an eye on Pakistan
-
Inside 'Aunty Sudha Aunty Radha': Two women ponder life and death in UP's Lahra village
-
Ronaldo Laitonjam, toast of India's success at Track Asia Cup, on his record-breaking feat, road to World Championships and more
-
At Gujarat’s Tarnetar Fair, matchmaking and cultural celebration go hand in hand
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli turned nostalgic on Thursday after the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) unveiled a new pavilion stand bearing his name at the Feroz Shah Kotla in recognition of his contribution to the game.
The DDCA also renamed the Feroz Shah Kotla as Arun Jaitley stadium in memory of the late politician-cum-sports-administrator during DDCA's Annual Awards function.
Virat Kohli at the DDCA Annual Awards where a stand was inaugurated in his name. Image: Twitter/ANI
Home Minister Amit Shah digitally inaugurated the renamed Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in presence of late finance minister's family.
"Never thought I would be honoured at such a grand scale. Don't know how to address this as my family, wife, brother, sister-in-law are here," said Kohli during the glittering function held at the Weightlifting Hall of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.
"It was in 2001 (2000) during a match against Zimbabwe, my childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma gave me two tickets. I remember clinging to the gallery grill asking for Javagal Srinath's autograph. I was telling my brother how far we have come.
"So today to have a pavilion in my name at the same stadium is surreal and a great honour," he added.
The Delhi batsman recently became the most successful India captain in Test cricket, surpassing Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
A short video and an animation film on Kohli's journey from being an U-19 player to India captain was shown during the event, which was attended by the entire Indian cricket team and support staff.
Talking about his relation with late Arun Jaitley, Kohli said: "I told Arun Jaitley ji's family that the world knew him differently but I have known him just as a human being.
"He came to my residence after my father's death and gave me courage and strength. It's a momentous occasion today," added Kohli, who along with the Indian team was felicitated by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.
The gala evening was also attended by former sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and former India skipper Kapil Dev, among others.
Updated Date:
Sep 12, 2019 21:15:38 IST
Also See
DDCA renames Feroz Shah Kotla as Arun Jaitley Stadium; to open two academies for underprivileged kids
Delhi cricketer and former U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand moves to Uttarakhand for upcoming domestic season
Arun Jaitley's statue to be installed in Bihar, announces Nitish Kumar; ex-FM's birth anniversary to be celebrated as state function