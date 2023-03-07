Toss: UP Warriorz won the toss and chose to field in Match 5 of the inaugural Women’s Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Warriorz made a big call in their second outing of the tournament — that of benching Grace Harris, who masterminded a come-from-behind victory over Gujarat Giants on Sunday in their opening game.

Harris, who struck an unbeaten 59 that setup a thrilling three-wicket win, was left out in favour of South African speedster Shabnim Ismail, whose inclusion was apparently inspired by the conditions, especially the tinge of green on the DY Patil surface.

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning, meanwhile, announced an unchanged XI for the clash. Much like UP, Delhi too began their campaign with a victory though theirs was by a comfortable 60-run over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Openers Lanning and Shafali Verma had stitched an opening stand worth 162 after RCB opted to field, with Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues taking over once both departed within a few deliveries of one another. Kapp and Rodrigues shared an unbroken 60-run stand as Delhi posted a mammoth 223/2 on the board.

American seamer Tara Norris would then record the first five-for of the tournament as her haul of 5/29 would ensure Bangalore were never in the hunt in the first place.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

