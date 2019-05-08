First Cricket
DC vs SRH Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019 Eliminator, Full Cricket score: Delhi Capitals win thriller; Sunrisers eliminated

Date: Wednesday, 08 May, 2019 23:56 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Indian Premier League 2019 Eliminator Match Result Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets

162/8
Overs
20.0
R/R
8.1
Fours
12
Sixes
7
Extras
10
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 0 0 0 0
Basil Thampi not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Trent Boult 3 0 37 1
Ishant Sharma 4 0 34 2
165/8
Overs
19.5
R/R
8.46
Fours
14
Sixes
9
Extras
6
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Keemo Paul not out 5 4 1 0
Trent Boult not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 0 42 2
Mohammad Nabi 4 0 29 0

Delhi Capitals VS Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Hey there, we had another cliffhanger in IPL 2019 and what a match to see that happen - the Eliminator. DC, after all those years of struggling to win matches from tough situations, have learnt to hold the nerves and cross the winning mark. They are now playing CSK in Qualifier 2 on 10 May. But hey, we have the Women's T20 Challenge match tomorrow at 7.30 pm between Velocity and Supernovas. See you at sharp 7.30 pm then.For now, bye bye. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rishabh Pant is Player of the Match for his 21-ball 49:

    Pant: If you are set on this wicket, you need to finish the match. Next time I will try to finish the match. This time I took it very close. If your mindset is negative, you can't play your shots. You have to have a big over when the target is big. I did not try to hit the ball too hard. I was just trying to time the ball. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals captain: I can't express my emotions. Last two overs was like 'hell' to be honest. Amazing feel, I could see the happiness on everyone's facing. Looking forward to the next match against Chennai and we are not going to be intimidated by any team. Martin Guptill was difficult to control. Mishy bhai with a superb spell. I personally feel that they are those sort of batsmen that you do not tell anything to them. When you stop a batsman like Pant or Prithvi, it hampers their mind and their flow. It was good that both of them came good tonight.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    Delhi have made a habit of this late slip-ups during a run-chase. Tonight Paul has saw them through but going forward they have to improve their finishing skills. Against the likes of Chennai and Mumbai, they should not allow the opposition to such late comebacks. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Prithvi Shaw: This is dedicated to my team. They backed me. I was not scoring too many runs in the past few games. I was a bit nervous. Ricky sir, Pravin sir and Sourav sir helped me a lot. I believed in myself to get my form back and I played my natural game. These kind of games I am always nervous. Whenever we need Pant, he is always there. We are going to prepare hard for Chennai. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kane Williamson, SRH captain: It was one of the surfaces which was going to produce such a match. It was a competitive total. It was going to be quite tricky after the Powerplay. You reflect back on the season and there have number of  occasions when we could not pull of the match from such positions. I thought DC started off very well. They had the momentum going. Small margins really. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This was SRH’s third defeat out of four IPL eliminator matches. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Holding back Khaleel was a wrong move?

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician


    Amit Mishra is the second player to be dismissed ‘Obstructing the Field’ in IPL after Yusuf Pathan (KKR v PW, Ranchi, 2013)

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the first time that Delhi have won a knockout match in IPL.

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 5: FOUR! After all the drama, Khaleel pitches it short and Paul smacks it to deep mid-wicket boundary for  four runs. DC win by 2 wickets. 

    DC will meet CSK in Qualifier 2. SRH knocked out

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT!
    Ball 4: Good ball, leaves Mishra, he could not connect and ran blindly, Paul responded, Saha threw it to non-striker's end but Mishra changed his direction to come in front of the stumps, SRH appealed for the same, took the review, third umpire checked it for any hint of ball taking the edge off the bat and then on field umpire S Ravi said not-out. Kane reached the umpire again and asked him for obstructing the field dismissal. The decision went upstairs again and he is declared out obstructing the field. So much drama going on in the middle. Mishra obs 1(2) Delhi Capitals need 2 runs in 2 balls

    Delhi Capitals need 2 runs in 2 balls
     

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 3: Short ball again and Paul hits it to deep in the leg side but only one taken. DC need 2 in 3 balls now. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    Well, well, well, another twist in the tale. And now with Mishra, Ishant and Boult to follow, another wicket at this stage will make this game interesting.

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 2: Wide outside the off stump and Paul was not able to reach the ball. That is not called wide. DC need 3 off 4. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 1: Khaleel reloads. Short ball, outside the off stump, Mishra hits it to third man and takes a single. DC need 3 off 5 now.

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 1: Khaleel to Mishra, he comes round the wicket, slower ball and wide outside the off stump. 1 run to DC. Need 4 off 6 now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Delhi Capitals 158/7 ( Keemo Paul 0 , Amit Mishra 0)

    This match is going to the last over. Pant showed spirit of the cricket on one ball, did not take a single as Bhuvneshwar fell while fielding. On the next ball, he fell himself and went back to the dressing room. Should have taken the single? Maybe, yes! Delhi Capitals need 5 runs in 6 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Wait a second, Pant had the chance to collect single off the last ball but he did not take as the bowler had slipped and fell on the ground while fielding, Pant did not want to take single because of the same reason. The next ball he tried to clear the long-off boundary and was held on long-off boundary by Nabi. Pant c Nabi b Bhuvneshwar 49(21)

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    Rishabh Pant has showed why he is considered as an exceptional talent. Under pressure, he took on Thampi, who before that game-changing over was SRH's best seamer in this innings. And now, just formalities are left for Delhi in this game. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Fullish and slower in pace, Pant spots it early and smackes it over the long-off boundary for maximum. 6 off 9 balls now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Is there a twist left in this tale? Bhuvi comes in and bowls a slower paced delivery, deceived Rutherford, he went through with the shot and the ball went high up in the air, came down at long-off region where Nabi took a very, very good catch. Rutherford c Nabi b Bhuvneshwar 9(12) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 151/5 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 43 , Sherfane Rutherford 9)

    Well, Pant hit 21 off the five balls he faced in the over and DC collected 22 in total. This was an innings which tells you again how exceptional a player this lad from Delhi is. Delhi Capitals need 12 runs in 12 balls and one might say that it will take a miracle for SRH to win this one now.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! That's hit out of the park as well by Pant, Thampi has been hit for another maximum. Too full from him again and Pant smacks it over deep mid-wicket boundary for a maximum. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! That's bowled on the legs and Pant flicks it for a boundary to the square leg boundary. Phew, what an innings this is turning out to be. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Length ball and Pant goes big over the long-on boundary for a maximum. This is turning out to be the over he waited for. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Smashed, absolutely smashed by Pant. Thampi came racing in and Pant hit it over the bowler's head for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Delhi Capitals 129/5 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 22 , Sherfane Rutherford 8)

    Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack. He starts with two dots. The pressure was building on Rutherford and he played a heave to collect just 1. Pant came on strike, and he hit a risky shot to deep in the off side to get 1. There was silence for a while before Rutherford cleared the long-off boundary for a six. Now, Delhi Capitals need 34 runs in 18 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! This came out of nowhere, Bhuvi overpitches it and Rutherford spotted it early, he smashes it over the long-off region for a maximum. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DC's hopes pinned on Rishabh Pant

    Rishabh Pant's scores against SRH in IPL: 23, 5, 128*, 18, 34, 0, 32, 39* 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    Rashid has turned this around with that over. It is his ability to deliver under pressure makes him special player. Meanwhile, as long as Pant is there at the crease, Delhi will have the upper-hand. Others like Rutherford and Paul are more than decent batsmen as well. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Delhi Capitals 121/5 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 21 , Sherfane Rutherford 1)

    Nabi completes his quota as well. Rashid is done. Spin threat is over for DC. Godo batting from Pant, hits a six and then collects two off the next ball. Delhi Capitals need 42 runs in 24 balls. This is still DC's match. They need to keep the calm. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Risky shot from Pant, sits on one knee to Nabi and sweeps him over backward square leg for a maximum. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Delhi Capitals 111/5 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 12 , Sherfane Rutherford 0)

    Kane threw the ball to Rashid, a big move to let him bowl the 15th over. And look what he has done. He is a champpion bowler for a reason and he has ran through the middle order at light's speed. Munro and Axar back in the hut. Another left-hander in Rutherford joins Pant in the middle. Delhi Capitals need 52 runs in 30 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! That's the end of Axar Patel, Rashid brings it in to the left-handed batsman from the off-stump line, the batsman under-edged it and Saha was alert to catch it safely. Umpire raised his finger. Axar did not look happy but he has no review left. Axar c Saha b Rashid Khan 0(3)

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Lovely leg-spin bowling from Rashid, pitching the middle stump line and straightening up after pitching, hit Munro's front fat right in front of the stumps, Rashid appealed and umpire Oxenford had no doubts in his mind with that and raised his finger. Munro went upstairs but DRS could not save him. Munro lbw b Rashid Khan 14(13)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Delhi Capitals 111/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 12 , Colin Munro 14)

    Thampi returns and he has bowled well here. Good use of variations in the over, which beat Munro on occasions. But despite that, some bad luck and then odd bad balls, means he goes for 12 in the over. Delhi Capitals need 52 runs in 36 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! That's Munro for you, stands and delivers, the ball was bowled on his legs and all that he had to was flick it over the deep backward square leg boundary for a maximum. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Not the most convincing shot from Munro but effective for sure, he came down the track, the inswinger from Thampi took the inside edge off his bat and went for four behind the stumps. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Delhi Capitals 99/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 11 , Colin Munro 3)

    Rashid returns to complete his third over. Three dots and a big LBW appeal before Munro, the new batsmem, scampered for a single. Just 2 off it and this is a good bowling show from SRH in the middle overs, creating pressure on the DC batting. Delhi Capitals need 64 runs in 42 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Delhi Capitals 97/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 10 , Colin Munro 2)

    Two wickets fell in one over but it is almost like Pant did not see them falling. He continues to play his shots. Was not a poor ball from Nabi but he went on with the shot and hit a massive six. Delhi Capitals need 66 runs in 48 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Wickets falling at the other end but it has not effect on Pant, who sees the flight on the ball and uses the bottom hand to clear the long -on boundary by some distance. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Delhi Capitals 87/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 2 , )

    Khaleel is brought back and he has delivered for Hyderabad. Iyer wanted to cut that delivery for four but there was no room whatsoever and that brought his end. Then Shaw played a fault shot to get dismissed. Hyderabad have come back strongly here. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT!  Guess what, Shaw is gone as well, in the same over as Iyer and Hyderabad are back into the game, short ball, Shaw pulled, could not connect well and has been held inside the circle by Shankar. Khaleel begins his celebrations again. 18th wicket this season. Prithvi Shaw c Shankar b Khaleel Ahmed 56(38)

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rashid Khan has taken 38 wickets from 27 T20s this year - the most by any bowler.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    Very impressed with Thampi tonight. The youngster has bowled the right channel and has not been predictable with his lengths either. Meanwhile, SRH need the wicket of Shaw, who has timed the ball superbly so far. The game is in Delhi's favour and they do not need to do anything fancy here.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Iyer is gone, lovely delivery from Khaleel, he came round the wicket and cramped Iyer for room on the off side, despite that right-handed batsman went through with his cut shot, the ball took a faint edge and went to Saha behind the wickets. Khaleel began celebrations as soon as he saw the catch being taken. Shreyas Iyer c Saha b Khaleel Ahmed 8(10) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 83/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 54 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 8)

    Thampi returns. Just 6 from the over but DC are going well in this innings. Iyer is looking very calm in the middle. Shaw needs to make sure he is there till the end and not get out playing a rash shot. He was beaten and almost saw the bails fall off his off stump on the last ball of the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Delhi Capitals 77/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 51 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 6)

    Rashid brought back. Iyer has joined Shaw in the middle. In this tournament, Iyer has played with a mature head over his shoulder and he needs to show that here as well. He had added one boundary in the over. Important for DC to not lose the steam. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Little bit on the shorter side from Rashid and enough for Iyer to shift his weight on the back foot and cut it for a four. 

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Eliminator DC vs SRH at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam: After all the drama, Khaleel pitches it short and Paul smacks it to deep mid-wicket boundary for four runs. DC win by 2 wickets.

DC will meet CSK in Qualifier 2. SRH knocked out

IPL 2019, Eliminator DC vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: It will be a do-or-die situation for both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when they lock horns in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Wednesday.

While DC (18 points) have six points more than SRH (12), a major concern for them has been that of their batting line-up.

Coming into this match, DC would hope to forget their nightmare performance against CSK in their last group stage match when they were bundled out for just 99 in an 80-run defeat.

While Prithvi Shaw has had a mixed season so far, with his top score being 99 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) which was his lone score past 50 , Shikhar Dhawan has had quite a positive one, registering five fifties. Shaw will be looking to get back to his best in the crunch match.

Interestingly, Dhawan’s top-score of 97 not out also came against KKR when the two teams played at the Eden Gardens.

However, a major blow for the Capitals will be the absence of South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, who picked up 25 wickets in just 12 matches. The right-arm fast bowler registered a match-winning spell of 4-21 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Likewise, Australia opener David Warner’s services will be missed in the SRH camp. A lot was expected from the 32-year-old, and he delivered to his expectations by amassing 692 runs from 12 matches, including eight fifties and a century in his IPL return after a year.

Khaleel Ahmed has been the top bowler for the 2016 champions this season, having scalped 17 wickets in just 12 games. Manish Pandey has been the shining light in Hyderabad's armour but SRH would be hoping that the rest of the batsmen stand up and provide strong support to Pandey.

A lot will depend on how DC tackle Rashid Khan who has been a T20 revelation. Expect a cracker.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squads: 

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi ShawShikhar DhawanRishabh Pant (WK), Colin IngramKeemo PaulAxar PatelRahul TewatiaAmit MishraKagiso RabadaIshant SharmaHanuma VihariAnkush BainsChris Morris, Sherfane RutherfordJalaj Saxena, Sandeep LamichhaneTrent BoultAvesh KhanNathu SinghBandaru AyyappaColin MunroManjot Kalra.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: Kane Williamson (c), Ricky BhuiVijay ShankarDeepak HoodaAbhishek SharmaRashid KhanBhuvneshwar KumarSandeep SharmaK Khaleel AhmedManish PandeyShreevats GoswamiWriddhiman SahaMartin GuptillShahbaz NadeemYusuf PathanMohammad NabiSiddarth KaulShakib Al HasanBasil ThampiBilly StanlakeT Natarajan.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: May 08, 2019

