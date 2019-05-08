OUT! Some drama towards the end of the over as. It was a slower ball outside off and Hooda goes for a big swing across the line. Misses and tries to steal a bye. Pant hurls a throw, he misses at the striker's end but ends up hitting the wickets at the non-striker's end. The umpire discusses with Shreyas Iyer as Paul came in the way of the batsmen but it was surely not intentional. Hooda has to go. Umpire spoke to DC captain if he wanted to withdraw the appeal as his bowler came in the way and Shreyas, who was far away from the action decides to carry on with the game almost ends up withdrawing his appeal. However, wicket-keeper Pant intervenes and narrates the incident when Hooda and Paul collided, it was purely an accident where Paul was only trying to back up the throw but he wasn't able to and ended up in tangle with Hooda.



Hooda run out (Pant) 4(5)

