DC vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match Live update

Both Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will look to continue their winning ways as they battle it out at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

The game was earlier scheduled at Pune's MCA Stadium but rising COVID-19 cases among DC squad urged BCCI to shift the venue to Wankhede as a precautionary measure.

Delhi Capitals come into this match after having defeated Punjab Kings with some aplomb in their last game. Courtesy this win, they are now on 3 wins and 3 losses.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals got back their winning form as well after their recent victory against Kolkata Knight Riders. So far, they have won four and lost two out of six matches.

In their last encounter, Rajasthan Royals scored a massive 217 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders and then defended it courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick. They now hope to maintain their presence in the top four of the points table.

For the side, however, the concern lies with their bowling stocks. Barring Chahal, the team's bowling attack were taken to the cleaners by KKR batters. They would want to fare far better against the power-packed batting order of Delhi Capitals.

RR's batting still revolves around Jos Buttler and the Indian batting contingent has to step up and make their presence felt.

As for their opponents, Delhi Capitals put all their off-field woes off their minds when they thumped Punjab Kings in the last match. Such was their dominance that after the win, they moved to the sixth place from seventh and their net run rate is now the best in the league. Their last contest was a collective display of great bowling, and some superb hitting by David Warner and Prithvi Shaw, as DC chased down 115 in just 10.3 overs.

Delhi had the perfect game in their last outing and Rishabh Pant would hope that his side continues to shrug off all the off-field issues and move forward on the points table.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (Captain), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

