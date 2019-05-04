Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer 19:33 (IST)

Delhi cap off a brilliant season with their 9th win of the season and find themselves in the top two in the points table. Whether they will finish top two or not will depend on how Mumbai Indians fair in their last league game tomorrow. For Rajasthan, it ends another disappointing season that promised a lot on the odd occasion but never truly delivered. 6 losses in the first 8 games with the best of their resources still around meant they had too much to do in their last 6 games. The fact that they were still in contention right till the last game is a tribute to the tenacity of backups like Aaron and Parag. But on the night, with the leadership and calm of Steve Smith missing in the batting order and on the field, they were totally outclassed by a well oiled Delhi unit.