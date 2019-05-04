First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 52 May 03, 2019
KXIP vs KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets
ENG in IRE | One-off ODI May 03, 2019
IRE vs ENG
England beat Ireland by 4 wickets
IPL May 04, 2019
RCB vs SRH
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 05, 2019
IRE vs WI
Castle Avenue, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs SRH at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to seal playoffs spot

Date: Saturday, 04 May, 2019 19:10 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

  • IPL 2019 Purple Cap, Leading Wicket Taker latest updates 

    Yuzvendra Chahal in the highest wicket-take for RCB this season while Khaleel Ahmed played only seven matches but is the leading wicket-taker for Sunrisers with 14 followed by Rashid Khan. 

    Click here to see the list of leading wicket-takers in this season.

  • IPL 2019 Orange Cap, Highest Run Scorer latest updates

    David Warner will no longer play in the remaining Sunrisers Hyderabad's matches, but there's a big chance that he might still end up being the highest run-getter in this season. 

    Click here to see the full list of players who have scored most runs in this season.

  • IPL 2019 Points Table, Team Standings and Rankings Latest Updates

    SRH are fourth in the points table with 12 points and looking to boost their Playoffs chances. They have a good Net Run Rate and that could help them in case of a tie. Click here to see the latest points table

  • As the competition for the Playoffs spots heats up, SRH take on RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. SRH will be looking to bounce back from the narrow defeat against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium and look to boost their chances of qualification into the top 4. RCB, on the other hand, have already been knocked out and will be looking to play for pride and sign off on a positive note at their home ground. Read the full preview here.

  •  Today’s IPL match live blog between RCB vs SRH

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

    A must-win game for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they aim to seal one remaining playoffs spot while Royal Challengers Bangalore will play for pride. 

IPL 12 Match 54 RCB vs SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore: A must-win match for Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad as they look to seal last remaining playoff spot.

IPL 2019, RCB vs SRH Today’s Match Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to boost their chances of qualifying for the Playoffs when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs SRH at M Chinnaswamy Stadium: Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to seal playoffs spot

File images of Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson. Sportzpics

RCB have been already eliminated following a no-result against Rajasthan Royals, whereas SRH will be under pressure even if they win as they will need other results to go in their favour.

After David Warner's departure from the team, Manish Pandey has stepped up. Against Mumbai Indians, he hit a valiant unbeaten 71 and showed his worth.

SRH will want everyone to fire in unison.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co will also look to sign off their campaign on a high note after their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs were short-lived. It's been a season of more lows than highs but one that will impart a lot of learnings.

Generally, the bottom ranked teams become dangerous at the fag end of the tournament and end up being party poopers. And SRH will have to up their ante big time in order to stay alive in the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Akshdeep NathMoeen AliMarcus StoinisHeinrich KlaasenPawan NegiDale SteynNavdeep SainiMohammed SirajYuzvendra ChahalAB de VilliersShimron HetmyerDevdutt PadikkalHimmat SinghColin de GrandhommeWashington SundarShivam DubeMilind KumarGurkeerat Singh MannPrayas BarmanUmesh YadavKulwant KhejroliyaTim Southee

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players listDavid WarnerJonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky BhuiVijay ShankarDeepak HoodaAbhishek SharmaRashid KhanBhuvneshwar KumarSandeep SharmaK Khaleel AhmedManish PandeyShreevats GoswamiWriddhiman SahaMartin GuptillShahbaz NadeemYusuf PathanMohammad NabiSiddarth KaulShakib Al HasanBasil ThampiBilly StanlakeT Natarajan.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: May 04, 2019

Tags : #AB de Villiers #Cricket #David Warner #Indian Premier League #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL 2019 RCB #IPL 2019 SRH #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #Kane Williamson #live cricket score #Live match #Live telecast #Manish Pandey #RCB vs SRH #RCB vs SRH 2019 playing XI #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad #Sunrisers Hyderabad #Virat Kohli #Vivo IPL 12

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Mumbai
 13 8 5 0 16
4
Hyderabad
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Kolkata
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
7
Punjab
 13 5 8 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 South Africa 4196 262
3 England 3917 261
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all