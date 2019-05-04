A must-win game for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they aim to seal one remaining playoffs spot while Royal Challengers Bangalore will play for pride.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

As the competition for the Playoffs spots heats up, SRH take on RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. SRH will be looking to bounce back from the narrow defeat against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium and look to boost their chances of qualification into the top 4. RCB, on the other hand, have already been knocked out and will be looking to play for pride and sign off on a positive note at their home ground. Read the full preview here.

SRH are fourth in the points table with 12 points and looking to boost their Playoffs chances. They have a good Net Run Rate and that could help them in case of a tie. Click here to see the latest points table .

Click here to see the full list of players who have scored most runs in this season.

David Warner will no longer play in the remaining Sunrisers Hyderabad's matches, but there's a big chance that he might still end up being the highest run-getter in this season.

Click here to see the list of leading wicket-takers in this season.

Yuzvendra Chahal in the highest wicket-take for RCB this season while Khaleel Ahmed played only seven matches but is the leading wicket-taker for Sunrisers with 14 followed by Rashid Khan.

IPL 12 Match 54 RCB vs SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore: A must-win match for Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad as they look to seal last remaining playoff spot.

IPL 2019, RCB vs SRH Today’s Match Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to boost their chances of qualifying for the Playoffs when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

RCB have been already eliminated following a no-result against Rajasthan Royals, whereas SRH will be under pressure even if they win as they will need other results to go in their favour.

After David Warner's departure from the team, Manish Pandey has stepped up. Against Mumbai Indians, he hit a valiant unbeaten 71 and showed his worth.

SRH will want everyone to fire in unison.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co will also look to sign off their campaign on a high note after their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs were short-lived. It's been a season of more lows than highs but one that will impart a lot of learnings.

Generally, the bottom ranked teams become dangerous at the fag end of the tournament and end up being party poopers. And SRH will have to up their ante big time in order to stay alive in the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps