Tata IPL 2022 DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Update: Match to go ahead as per schedule; DC, PBKS look to get back to winning ways

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 DC vs PBKS Live cricket score, 32nd IPL Match Live Coverage:

Preview: Struggling Delhi Capitals will look to return to winning ways when they take on Punjab Kings on Wednesday night. MCA Stadium in Pune was initially supposed to host the fixture but it has now been moved to Brabourne Stadium. Delhi Capitals are dealing with a COVID-19 scare in their camp. So far, four cases have been reported. As per latest reports, Mitchell Marsh has been admitted to the hospital after testing positive.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, will try to produce a clinical show when they step onto the turf. In their last game, Punjab lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets.

When will Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match be played?

The DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will take place on 20 April.

Where will the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings match be held?

The DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match has been relocated to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings match start?

The DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also access firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Lungi Ngidi

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

