Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Tata IPL 2022 DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Update: Match to go ahead as per schedule; DC, PBKS look to get back to winning ways
Tata IPL 2022 DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Update: Match to go ahead as per schedule; DC, PBKS look to get back to winning ways

Tata IPL 2022 DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Update: Match to go ahead as per schedule; DC, PBKS look to get back to winning ways

18:35 (IST)

Well the good news is that: The match will go ahead as per schedule

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a change of venue for Match No. 34 – Delhi Capital versus Rajasthan Royals from MCA Stadium, Pune to Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai scheduled on April 22, 2022," the BCCI said in a press release.

"The decision on the change of venue was made as a precautionary measure after Delhi Capitals registered the 6th COVID case with New Zealand wicketkeeper Mr Tim Seifert returning positive in today's RT-PCR testing.

The entire Delhi Capitals contingent underwent 2 rounds of COVID testing today. Match No. 32 involving Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings scheduled today at Brabourne – CCI will go ahead as per the schedule after the second round of COVID tests returned negative today."

18:30 (IST)

IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Live Score

Seifert player is second overseas cricketer in the Capitals team after Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to get the infection, taking the overall count of positive cases to six.

18:25 (IST)

IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Live Score

Delhi Capitals camp has been hit by COVID-19 outbreak. And a Cloud of uncertainty is hanging over this match. The news coming in is that another overseas player has tested positive. According to a report in PTI, DC batter Tim Seifert has tested COVID-19 positive. 

18:07 (IST)

IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Live Score

Both PBKS and DC come into this match on the back of losses. PBKS lost to SRH while DC lost to RCB. The two teams would be looking to get back to winning ways at the Brabourne Stadium.

17:52 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 32nd match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Match starts at 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 7pm. Follow this space for live scores and updates.

Highlights

title-img

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 DC vs PBKS Live cricket score, 32nd IPL Match Live Coverage:

Preview: Struggling Delhi Capitals will look to return to winning ways when they take on Punjab Kings on Wednesday night. MCA Stadium in Pune was initially supposed to host the fixture but it has now been moved to Brabourne Stadium. Delhi Capitals are dealing with a COVID-19 scare in their camp. So far, four cases have been reported. As per latest reports, Mitchell Marsh has been admitted to the hospital after testing positive.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, will try to produce a clinical show when they step onto the turf. In their last game, Punjab lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets.

When will Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match be played?

The DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will take place on 20 April.

Where will the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings match be held?

The DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match has been relocated to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings match start?

The DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also access firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Lungi Ngidi

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live ScoreIPL 2022 scheduleIPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 20, 2022 18:30:41 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs GT Highlights: SRH win by 8 wickets
First Cricket News

Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs GT Highlights: SRH win by 8 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Live update - Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs GT Live cricket score , 21st IPL Match Live Coverage: IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Live Cricket Score: A good calculated run chase from SRH. Their bowlers set it up nicely with the bowlers restricting Gujarat Titans to 162/7. Williamson then led the way with a measured 57 off 46 balls. Abhishek Sharma too gave him good support at the top with 42 off 32 balls to put on a 64-run opening stand. Tripathi then played well for 17 off 11 balls before getting retired hurt. Pooran then arrived and gave the finishing touches with a 18-ball 34 cameo, he along with Aiden Markram (12 off 8 balls) finished it off comfortably with five balls to spare.

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 RR vs LSG, Full cricket score: Chahal steers Rajasthan to three-run win
First Cricket News

Highlights, Tata IPL 2022 RR vs LSG, Full cricket score: Chahal steers Rajasthan to three-run win

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live update - Tata IPL 2022 RR vs LSG Live cricket score , 20th IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 20 of IPL 2022 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. KL Rahul and Co will be looking to continue their winning momentum, having won three in a row after losing their opening match to Gujarat Titans (GT). Stay tuned for more updates.

Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Live Score and Update: Cummins blitz powers KKR to five-wicket win
First Cricket News

Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Live Score and Update: Cummins blitz powers KKR to five-wicket win

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live update - Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs MI Live cricket score , 14th IPL Match Live Coverage: IPL 2022, KKR vs MI Live score: WOW! WHAT AN INNINGS FROM CUMMINS. He came in at 101/5 in the 14th over, smashed 15-ball 56 on a tricky pitch and won the match for KKR with four overs to spare.