DC vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

DC vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians will step into the new edition of IPL 2022 with a clash against their strong rivals Delhi Capitals on Sunday (27 March) at the famous Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians led by the India captain Rohit Sharma missed their playoff seat in the previous season. They are hoping for a whopping comeback this year from the very first match.

Delhi Capitals started their previous season confidently and topped the group table. But they could not make it to the final.

Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain of IPL so far with five titles. After being knocked out from the group stage last year, he is expecting to engrave their name on the trophy for the sixth time. Capitals are also aiming for a positive start in their quest to lift their maiden IPL trophy in this fresh season. They have put together a strong team to pose strong challenges to all the teams.

Both teams will miss some of their key players in the initial stage of the tournament. Mumbai Indians will miss their star batsman Suryakumar Yadav in the opening game due to a hairline thumb fracture suffered in a T20I against West Indies. He is still undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. England fast bowler Jofra Archer is also out for the entire season as he has not recovered yet from his elbow injury.

Big names of Delhi Capitals like David Warner, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, and Mustafizur Rahman are also out from the earliest match. Anrich Nortje’s hip and back injury is still a concern for Pant’s squad.

Potential XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Verma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Sanjay Yadav, Mayank Markande/Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, KS Bharat, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya.

