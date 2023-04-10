DC vs MI: Live Streaming, head-to-head, Delhi weather report ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match.
David Warner-led Delhi Capitals are all set to host Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in Match 16 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, 11 April. With both teams among the only ones yet to register their first win in this year’s edition, both DC and MI are expected to give their strongest performance against each other.
IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap
While Delhi have so far played three games this year, MI have played two, facing defeats in all of them. Losing in their opening match against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi was next defeated by Gujarat Titans and then by Rajasthan Royals in their last outing. On the other hand, Mumbai faced a nasty defeat at the hands of RCB in their opening match and then were defeated by CSK on their home ground.
DC vs MI: Head-to-head records
If we take a look at the head-to-head record between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the previous seasons, the teams have played against each other for a total of 32 matches. While Mumbai won in 17 of those matches, DC won the remaining 15 matches. The first match was played in 2008 where DC defeated Mumbai by five wickets, while the last match between the two was played last year where Rohit Sharma and team led MI towards a win.
DC vs MI weather prediction
While the day temperature can exceed to 37 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Tuesday (11 April), there will be a hazy sun with wind speed expected to remain at 13 km/h. However, in a relief for the players and viewers, the temperature is likely to dip to 23 degrees celsius with a partly cloudy sky. Humidity levels can go up to 19 per cent.
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live streaming
DC vs MI match date
The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will take place on 11 April, Tuesday.
DC vs MI match location
The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
DC vs MI match timings
The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday.
Where to watch DC vs MI on TV?
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
DC vs MI live streaming
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com.
DC vs MI full squads
Delhi Capitals – David Warner (c), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje, Sarfaraz Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel.
Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma (c), Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Mohd Arshad Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Check this space to know all about the live streaming details about the MI vs CSK match
Mumbai Indians lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first game in IPL 2023 while Chennai Super Kings travel to the Wankhede Stadium after beating Lucknow Super Giants.
Delhi Capitals have had a poor start to IPL 2023 losing the first two matches while Rajasthan Royals lost their last match to Punjab Kings.