David Warner-led Delhi Capitals are all set to host Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in Match 16 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, 11 April. With both teams among the only ones yet to register their first win in this year’s edition, both DC and MI are expected to give their strongest performance against each other.

While Delhi have so far played three games this year, MI have played two, facing defeats in all of them. Losing in their opening match against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi was next defeated by Gujarat Titans and then by Rajasthan Royals in their last outing. On the other hand, Mumbai faced a nasty defeat at the hands of RCB in their opening match and then were defeated by CSK on their home ground.

DC vs MI: Head-to-head records

If we take a look at the head-to-head record between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in the previous seasons, the teams have played against each other for a total of 32 matches. While Mumbai won in 17 of those matches, DC won the remaining 15 matches. The first match was played in 2008 where DC defeated Mumbai by five wickets, while the last match between the two was played last year where Rohit Sharma and team led MI towards a win.

DC vs MI weather prediction

While the day temperature can exceed to 37 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Tuesday (11 April), there will be a hazy sun with wind speed expected to remain at 13 km/h. However, in a relief for the players and viewers, the temperature is likely to dip to 23 degrees celsius with a partly cloudy sky. Humidity levels can go up to 19 per cent.

DC vs MI match date

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will take place on 11 April, Tuesday.

DC vs MI match location

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

DC vs MI match timings

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Where to watch DC vs MI on TV?

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

DC vs MI live streaming

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the match on firstpost.com.

DC vs MI full squads

Delhi Capitals – David Warner (c), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Anrich Nortje, Sarfaraz Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel.