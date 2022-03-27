Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE

Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 27 March, 2022

27 March, 2022
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

25/0 (3.0 ov)

Match 2
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

Yet To Bat

Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals
25/0 (3.0 ov) - R/R 8.33

Play In Progress

Ishan Kishan (W) - 12

Rohit Sharma (C) - 13

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma (C) Batting 13 11 1 1
Ishan Kishan (W) Batting 12 7 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Shardul Thakur 2 0 19 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

25 (25) R/R: 8.33

0 0(0) S.R (0)
Tata IPL 2022 DC vs MI Live Update: Mumbai Indians off to brisk start

Tata IPL 2022 DC vs MI Live Update: Mumbai Indians off to brisk start

15:41 (IST)

After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 16/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 11 , Ishan Kishan (W) 5)


A boundary in that over but still a decent over from Khaleel. He got his lengths right apart from that penultimate delivery where he overpitched and Kishan crunched it for FOUR. 6 runs off the over.

15:38 (IST)
four

FOUR! Cracked! Full and wide outside off frim Khaleel, Kishan thumps it through extra cover.

15:36 (IST)

Khaleel Ahmed will bowl from the other end.

15:35 (IST)

After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 10/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 10 , Ishan Kishan (W) 0)

A decent start for MI.  Shardul erred in lines on a couple of occasions and got punished. He bowled four dot balls but there was one on the pads which was clipped for a FOUR by Rohit to fine leg. And then one overpitched which was lofted for a SIX by Rohit. 10 runs off the over.

15:34 (IST)
six

SIX! Lovely shot! Full outside off from Shardul, Rohit lofts it over covers for an effortless SIX.

15:32 (IST)
four

FOUR! First runs for MI. A poor delivery. On the pads from Shardul, Rohit trickles it to fine leg for the first boundary of the innings.

15:30 (IST)

Right! The MI openers - Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have made their way out to the middle. will start off proceedings. Shardul Thakur will start off proceedings.

15:24 (IST)

A special moment for the youngster!

15:18 (IST)

Plenty of debuts for MI -  Tilak Varma, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, M Ashwin, Basil Thampi

15:15 (IST)

DC XI: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(Capt/Wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

15:02 (IST)

Toss update: Rishabh Pant wins the toss and he says the Delhi Capitals will bowl first against Mumbai Indians. 

 Toss update: A boundary in that over but still a decent over from Khaleel. He got his lengths right apart from that penultimate delivery where he overpitched and Kishan crunched it for FOUR. 6 runs off the over.

Preview: Delhi Capitals start their IPL journey with a face-off against the most successful side of the tournament, Mumbai Indians led by India skipper Rohit Sharma on 27 March. This match is going to take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 pm.

After going through a below-par season last year, Mumbai Indians are highly determined to turn the table around while the Capitals will fight to lift their first IPL trophy this season under the captaincy of India’s rising talent, Rishabh Pant.

Captain Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals are hoping to win their first IPL title. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Mumbai Indians bought 21 players in this year's auction. They had retained three of their most potent weapons in Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, and Jasprit Bumrah. The 23-year-old Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan got the highest bid of this year from his old team. Mumbai Indian took him for Rs 15.25 crore.

Delhi Capitals had retained the likes of Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje. They signed Australian opener batsman David Warner among the marquee players this year in the mega auction.

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians in both the league matches last year. In IPL 2020, Capitals lost their first IPL final against Mumbai. In 2021, Delhi was the most promising side as they were at the top of the points table but could not make it to the final.

When is the DC vs MI IPL 2022 match?

The DC vs MI IPL 2022 match will take place on 27 March 2022.

What time will the DC vs MI IPL 2022 match start?

The DC vs MI IPL 2022 match will start at 3.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Where will the DC vs MI IPL 2022 be played?

The DC vs MI IPL 2022 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Where can you watch DC vs MI IPL 2022 on TV and online?

The DC vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout). The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow firstpost.com for commentary and live scores from the match.

Full Squad:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Ishan Kishan, Aryan Juyal, Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Sanjay Yadav, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan

Updated Date: March 27, 2022 15:41:37 IST

