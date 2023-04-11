Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match summary: Mumbai Indians condemned Delhi Capitals to a fourth defeat in a row in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a six-wicket victory in Delhi on Tuesday.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front, smashing his first half-century in the IPL in two years and bagging the Player of the Match for his 45-ball 65, forging an attacking opening partnership with Ishan Kishan worth 71 runs before the latter got run out for 31.

There was a bit of drama in the middle overs of the Mumbai chase as a twin-strike by Mukesh Kumar — in which he removed Tilak Verma (41 off 29) and Suryakumar Yadav (0 off 1) — along with Mustafizur Rahman’s dismissal of Rohit brought Delhi back in the contest.

Tim David (13 not out) and Cameron Green (17 not out) however, stuck around till the end and got their team over the line with an unbroken 30-run partnership.

Earlier contrasting fifties from Delhi skipper David Warner (51) and Axar Patel (54) helped the home team post 171 on the board after being invited to bat by Mumbai. While Warner was sedate in his approach, taking 43 balls to bring up his fifty, it was Axar’s whirlwind knock that got them close to the 180-mark.

Piyush Chawla (3/22) and Jason Behrendorff (3/23) were the pick of the Mumbai bowlers, the latter collecting all three wickets in the penultimate over of the innings to trigger a spectacular collapse.

Mumbai collected their first points of the season as a result, having suffered defeats against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings earlier this month, moving to the eighth spot in the process. For Delhi, though, the road to the playoffs just got that much tougher with David Warner and Co needing a miracle to finish in the top four from this position.

IPL 2023 DC vs MI preview: Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be eyeing their first win of the season when they lock horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The two sides are the only remaining teams to not have won a single match so far in the first two weeks of the 16th season of the league.

Five-time champions MI, who have a history of being slow starters, have failed to defend targets in each of their first two matches, suffering defeats by margins of eight wickets and seven wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings respectively.

DC, who reached a maiden final in 2020 where they lost to MI, have had it worse with a hat-trick of defeats at the start of the season.

The Capitals, who are being led by ex-Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner with wicketkeeper-captain Rishabh Pant ruled out, started off with a 50-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad.

That was followed by a six-wicket defeat against defending Gujarat Titans at home and a 57-run loss against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati that has relegated them to the bottom of the table.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Ishant Sharma, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Arshad Khan, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

