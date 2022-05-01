Tata IPL 2022 DC vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Update: Shardul Thakur gets the breakthrough



PREVIEW: Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will square off for an IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. DC won their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders while LSG beat Punjab Kings quite comfortably. The form of Rishabh Pant will remain a concern for DC. The left-hander has looked good in patches but hasn't been able to produce a big score yet. His captaincy has been questioned too as he did not complete the full quota of Kuldeep Yadav despite the left-arm wrist spinner picking three wickets in three overs.

LSG, on the other hand, would want their other batters to score and help out KL Rahul.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match be played?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match will take place on 1 May 2022.

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match be held?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match start?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match will begin from 3:30 pm onwards on Sunday (1 May). The coin will be tossed in front of the captains at 3 pm.

Where can you watch the DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Full squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan