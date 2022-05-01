Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants At Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 01 May, 2022

01 May, 2022
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants

57/1 (6.0 ov)

Match 45
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

Yet To Bat

Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals
57/1 (6.0 ov) - R/R 9.5

Play In Progress

Deepak Hooda - 12

KL Rahul (C) - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
KL Rahul (C) Batting 18 15 1 1
Deepak Hooda Batting 12 8 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mustafizur Rahman 2 0 14 0
Axar Patel 1 0 3 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 42/1 (4.2)

15 (15) R/R: 9

Deepak Hooda 12(8)

Quinton de Kock (W) 23(13) S.R (176.92)

c Lalit Yadav b Shardul Thakur
Tata IPL 2022 DC vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Update: Shardul Thakur gets the breakthrough

Tata IPL 2022 DC vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Update: Shardul Thakur gets the breakthrough

16:03 (IST)

After 6 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 57/1 ( KL Rahul (C) 18 , Deepak Hooda 12)

Hooda got a boundary in that one but Mustafizur still kept things in control. 

16:01 (IST)
four

FOUR! Back of the length from Mustafizur and had some pace on it. Deepak Hooda just plays that late and finds the gap to get a boundary around the third man area. 

15:58 (IST)

After 5 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 49/1 ( KL Rahul (C) 17 , Deepak Hooda 5)

Shardul Thakur has provided the side with an important breakthrough in that over. 

15:56 (IST)
wkt

WICKET! Shardul Thakur strikes just when it was most needed. The bowler bowls that full and wide delivery and De Kock throws his bat on it but msicues the stroke and the ball goes up in the air. Yadav completes the catch at backward point. 

15:52 (IST)

After 4 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 41/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 23 , KL Rahul (C) 15)

FOUR! Another boundary to end the over. De Kock plays that through the off-side. Yadav bowled that short and wide and the left-hander all the time in the world to dispatch that.

15:50 (IST)
four

FOUR! A boundary to follow that six. Rahul shuffles across and sweeps that length delivery over short fine leg for a four. 

15:49 (IST)
six

SIX! This time KL Rahul comes down the track on that length ball, pitched outside off and deposits that one over long on

15:46 (IST)

After 3 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 25/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 18 , KL Rahul (C) 4)

The introduction of spinner has worked a bit for DC. Axar has kept the batters silent.

15:42 (IST)

After 2 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 22/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 17 , KL Rahul (C) 3)

FOUR! You can't offer width to Quinton. He goes fuller and outside off stump and the wicket-keeper batter strokes that over covers for a boundary. An expensive over from Sakariya. 

15:41 (IST)
six

SIX! It was as if Quinton de Kock was waiting for that ball. Length offered from Sakariya, outside off and the left-hander hammers that over deep mid-wicket

Highlights

title-img


Tata IPL 2022 DC vs LSG Live Cricket Score and Update: Shardul Thakur gets the breakthrough

PREVIEW: Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will square off for an IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. DC won their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders while LSG beat Punjab Kings quite comfortably. The form of Rishabh Pant will remain a concern for DC. The left-hander has looked good in patches but hasn't been able to produce a big score yet. His captaincy has been questioned too as he did not complete the full quota of Kuldeep Yadav despite the left-arm wrist spinner picking three wickets in three overs.

Lucknow Super Giants opted to bat first. Sportzpics

Lucknow Super Giants opted to bat first.
Sportzpics

LSG, on the other hand, would want their other batters to score and help out KL Rahul.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match be played?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match will take place on 1 May 2022.

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match be held?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match start?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match will begin from 3:30 pm onwards on Sunday (1 May). The coin will be tossed in front of the captains at 3 pm.

Where can you watch the DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1.  The match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores updates and live commentary of the DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match.

Full squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan

Updated Date: May 01, 2022 15:56:52 IST

Tags:

