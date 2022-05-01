Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Update: SRH opt to field, CSK make two changes to XI

Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Update: SRH opt to field, CSK make two changes to XI

Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Update: SRH opt to field, CSK make two changes to XI

19:06 (IST)

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Full Scorecard
19:05 (IST)

MS Dhoni: I said last time also, you’ll definitely see me in a yellow jersey. Whether it’s this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey. We’ve been identifying where we went wrong and what we can work on. We’ve dropped quite a few catches, and we’ve bowled a few big overs. Those are the areas we want to work on. Couple of changes. Bravo is not fit and Shivam also out. Devon Conway and Simarjeet Singh are in.

Full Scorecard
19:05 (IST)

Kane Williamson: We’ve been chasing a lot, and something we’ve done and done pretty well. We’ll try and make good use of the conditions with the ball early on. It was a close game. Today’s another opportunity for us as a team. We’ve seen a lot of good signs throughout. Same team.

Full Scorecard
19:04 (IST)

TOSS: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss, and skipper Kane Williamson opts to field

Full Scorecard
18:45 (IST)

DC vs LSG

Delhi Capitals are left needing 76 to win off 42 balls with five wickets in hand, with Mohsin Khan getting the vital wicket of Rishabh Pant in the last delivery of the 13th over. Lucknow Super Giants had earlier posted a commanding 195/3 thanks primarily to the efforts of skipper KL Rahul (77) and Deepak Hooda (52).

Click here to follow live updates and full scorecard

Full Scorecard
18:35 (IST)

ICYMI

Ravindra Jadeja raised many an eyebrow on Saturday by stepping down as Chennai Super Kings captain after just eight games in charge.

MS Dhoni, who has captained the 'Yellow Army' since the tournament's inception in 2008 and has led them to four titles, returns as the leader and is tasked with getting the struggling Super Kings back to winning ways as they hang by a thread with just four points from eight outings.

Click here for the full story

Full Scorecard
18:25 (IST)

Umran Malik will be the man to watch out for in the second game of the Sunday double-header. The J&K quick almost single-handedly won Sunrisers Hyderabad the game against Gujarat Titans with a haul of 5/25, with Gujarat ultimately pulling off a thrilling win thanks to some late fireworks from Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan. Malik though, will hope to get more support from the rest of the attack.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, will hope to start on a new leaf on Sunday with MS Dhoni returning as their leader following Ravindra Jadeja's decision to step down as the captain after eight games in charge — in which his side lost six, including an eight-wicket loss at the hands of the 'Orange Army'.

Click here to read the SRH vs CSK match preview

Full Scorecard
18:10 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 46 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. SRH had earlier in the season started off with back-to-back losses before collecting their first points with an eight-wicket win over CSK, who are currently facing an early exit from the playoffs race with six losses from eight games.

Full Scorecard

SRH vs CSK Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live update: CSK will hope to start on a fresh note with MS Dhoni returning as the leader following Ravindra Jadeja's decision to step down as captain.

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to get back on the winning track when they will face Chennai Super Kings for the second time in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The exciting fixture will take place on 1 May at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association.

During their earlier encounter in the tournament, the Hyderabad-based franchise clinched a comfortable victory over the Super Kings. The collective efforts of Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi and skipper Kane Williamson helped the team successfully chase down 155 runs with 14 balls left to spare. This time, CSK will try everything to turn the tables and keep themselves alive in the playoff race.

MS Dhoni of the Chennai Superkings during match 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Chennai Superkings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 12th April 2022 Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL

Chennai Super Kings' return fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad will witness MS Dhoni return as the leader following Ravindra Jadeja's decision to step down. Sportzpics

Both sides will step onto the field after suffering losses in their previous games. Chennai fell 11 runs short of reaching the target of 188 against Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings in their last match.

In their previous outing, Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to restrict the storm created by Gujarat’s Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan and lost the high-scoring contest in a gripping last over.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match will take place on 1 May 2022.

Where will the  Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match be held?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be held at Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match start?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards on Sunday. The coin will be tossed in front of the captains at 7 pm.

Where can you watch the SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1.  The match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores updates and live commentary of the SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen, Shashank Singh, Ravikumar Samarth, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

