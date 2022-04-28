DC vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 28, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi come into this match with three wins and four defeats and are placed seventh on the points table.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have gone off the boil in recent games after a good start and come into this match placed eighth on the points table. In the last match, KKR made three changes to their side as they included Tim Southee, Sam Billings, Rinku Singh made it to the side. It will be interesting to see if they stick with the same playing XI for this match.

Shreyas Iyer now needs more consistency at the top of the order but they still depend a lot on Andre Russell who has been in sensational form with the bat this season. He has scored 227 runs from 7 innings so far in IPL 2022 at a remarkable strike-rate of 180.16.

For the Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw has been the star at the top of the order and he has combined brilliantly with David Warner. So far, the right-hander has scored 254 runs in 7 matches at a phenomenal strike-rate of more than 160 and he will once again hold the key in the first six overs. There will also be a lot of focus on Rishabh Pant, who was not at his best in the last match against the Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI:

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

